City of London Corporation calls on Square Mile to offer ‘supported internships’

The City of London Corporation is calling on businesses in the Square Mile to offer supported internships (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The City of London Corporation is urging businesses in the Square Mile to offer supported internships for people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Some 70 businesses from the financial district came together yesterday at Mansion House to discuss what could be done to advance the careers of young individuals.

Supported internships usually last one year, accommodating extra work placement support.

Deputy chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Education Board, Naresh Sonpar, said diversity in the workforce benefits both businesses and society as a whole.

“Everyone has a right to a fair chance in life and we want City businesses to join us in offering SEND work placements,” Sonpar said.

“Employers across the country are recognising the potential of embracing this often-untapped source of talent.

“By combining structured training, work experience, and learning, we can help to bridge the gap between education and employment.”

But the benefits stem far beyond learning and workspaces, Sonpar said. They touch all aspects of local communities.

“It can also enable young people with SEND to develop a sense of independence and achievement, knowing that they have secured a nationally assessed qualification and good quality work experience,” he added.