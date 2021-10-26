City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Bought By Many

Pet health and insurtech company Bought By Many, which gained unicorn status in June, has appointed former Babylon Health lead as its chief marketing officer (CMO).

Adam Rostom moves from Babylon Health, under the same position, where he had been since 2018.

“Adam has a solid track record for accelerating brand awareness for fast-growth businesses like ours and brings extensive experience to help cement us as a household name to pet parents around the world,” CEO and co-founder, Steven Mendel said.

Rostom is set to help build brand awareness as the company grows.

“Much like in human health care, we’re seeing a shift in how people approach their pet’s health and wellbeing and are looking to access more holistic care,” Rostom explained.

“We have ambitious goals to support these owners and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

AXA Investment Managers

AXA Investment Managers has appointed a new lead for its private wealth division, who is set to spearhead the arm’s expansion.

Marion Redel-Delabarre is set to work closely with private banks, wealth managers, investment platforms to provide wealth clients with access to alternative investment solutions.

Bringing more than 16 years of experience in asset management to the role, Redel-Delabarre’s appointment signals the firm’s desire to the growing appetite for such investments among high-net-worth investors.

“Marion’s long and successful experience of working with Wealth Managers across asset classes will be invaluable as we look to expand our offering to private clients,” global head of client group, Florence Dard said.

The incoming lead, who moves from inside the investment manager, but has also held positions at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, Franklin Templeton and BNP Paribas Asset Management.

L.E.K

L.E.K. Consulting has elected its new Head of Europe, who will succeed partner Clay Heskett in the role.

Entering the London-based position next Wednesday, Ben Faircloth brings with him more than 18 years of consulting experience.

Faircloth, who has been a partner at the firm since 2009, is also a member of L.E.K.’s European Regional Management Committee and Global Co-Head of the firm’s Healthcare practice.

“Ben has made a huge contribution to the firm in his leadership roles in Healthcare and has earned the trust of his clients and partners. I have every confidence that Ben will lead the region to strong growth while continuing to make L.E.K. a fantastic home for top talent,” Heskett said.

Faircloth added: “Having worked with Clay for more than a decade in client work, I am also excited to continue our collaboration in firm leadership.”