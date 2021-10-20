City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Aviva Investors

Asset management firm Aviva Investors has appointed a new director within its infrastructure equity origination team.

After starting her career in the project finance team at RBS, Charlotte Frost joins from renewable energy investment platform Cubico Sustainable Investments.

The appointment forms part of Aviva’s growth strategy for its infrastructure business, managing director of the branch, Darryl Murphy said.

“Charlotte’s experience focusing on the European renewables sector will be invaluable as part of that process, as we seek out assets which can support, and benefit from, the transition to a low-carbon economy and add long-term value to our clients’ portfolios,” he added.

Valesco

London headquartered European real estate investment and asset managing group Valesco is set to host two new hires.

Kevin Dunn joins the firm’s asset management arm as vice president, while Martial Portiche joins as associate.

Dunn, who brings over 17 years experience in real estate private equity, finance and financial services, most recently spent eight years at Swiss private markets platform Partners Group.

Portiche joins from Berlin-based LRC Group, where he spent three years as an investment associate.

Founder and CEO Shiraz Jiwa said: “Kevin and Martial are real estate experts with proven track records and bring to Valesco experience gained across a range of real estate asset classes and geographies.

“Having already invested €2bn since 2018, these appointments will support our continued growth trajectory.”

Pension Insurance Corporation

Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) has posted Julia Goh to its board and the board of its parent company, Pension Insurance Corporation Group.

Joining as an independent non-executive director, Goh brings a wealth of experience from across Barclays Investment Bank and Credit Suisse.

“PIC really is a leader in its industry and is becoming increasingly significant as an investor across the economy,” she said.

Goh is set to offer expertise and insight of businesses at scale as PIC continues its growth plans.

Chairman of PIC Jon Aisbitt said: “Julia brings significant experience of operating within very large financial services institutions, and as we continue to grow her experience will help shape the future of our company.”