City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

Snakes and Ladders provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Tharsus adds former CEO of Dyson to its board

Martin McCourt

Robotics company Tharsus has appointed former Dyson CEO to its board as a non-executive director this week.

Martin McCourt, whose career spans four decades, is set to help the company match the growing appetite for robots and automation.

“Having dedicated over 40 years to manufacturing design and marketing for leading British brands, I am excited to join Tharsus’ leadership team to support the company on its growth journey,” McCourt said.

Once CEO of Dyson for 15 years, McCourt was responsible for building the company from a single product, single market producer.

“His eminent expertise and rich experience make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team as we continue to push the boundaries with everything that we do,” Tharsus CEO, Brian Palmer, said.

Read more: City Moves: Who is switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

Knight Frank hires new group chairman

Alistair Elliott and William Beardmore-Gray

Property consultancy Knight Frank has announced today the succession of its senior partner and group chairman, following an election in December.

William Beardmore-Gray is set to succeed Alistair Elliott, effective from 1 April next year.

Beardmore-Gray, who is currently Knight Frank’s head of the London commercial and global occupier businesses, will join the firm’s group executive board later this month.

“I look forward to working closely with Alistair over the coming twelve months to effect a seamless handover and secure successors for my existing roles within our London and Global Occupier businesses,” Beardmore-Gray said.

Read more: DEBATE: Should London have rent controls?

Elliott is set to retire from the partnership in March next year, after 38 years with the firm.

“For many years he has been one of London’s most authoritative office agents, before taking on his dual role as head of the commercial business in London,” Elliott said of Beardmore-Gray’s appointment.

“In the meantime, my focus remains fully on our performance against the backdrop of the post COVID world,” Elliott added.

Ex-BBC legal correspondent joins Matlin PR

Matlin Coleman

Legal and litigation PR agency Maltin PR has hired a former BBC legal affairs correspondent as a consultant.

After 16 years at the BBC, Clive Coleman has reported on 2019’s Supreme Court prorogation case, Brexit, the Barclay brothers ‘Ritz’ dispute, the VW emissions scandal, phone hacking, and the Hillsborough tragedy inquests.

Before the BBC, Coleman presented Radio 4’s legal analysis programme ‘Law In Action’, and presented Panorama’s ‘The Death of Kiss and Tell’, on the rise of privacy protection under the Human Rights Act.

Read more: Explainer: How will the BBC change in the next five years?

The former correspondent was also a practising barrister.

“His media training is inspiring and his knowledge of how fast-moving legal stories play out in broadcast media is an invaluable asset to the firm. Clive’s qualifications as a barrister and broadcaster, as well as a legal news expert, make him the perfect fit for Maltin,” founder and CEO, Tim Maltin, said.

At Maltin PR, Coleman will advise clients on a range of specialist legal PR, litigation PR and broadcast matters, including media training.

Coleman is set to boost business development and broadcast opportunities, tapping into his industry network.

“I hope that my years in broadcast and print media will add to the already considerable expertise the firm offers its raft of clients,” Coleman said.

Read more: World’s largest law firm Dentons to offer permanent home working

Radiant appoints new CIO

Minesh Gajjar

Financial group Radiant has appointed a new chief investment officer, who joined on Tuesday.

Minesh Gajjar will build the group’s investment management capability, working with new hires and technology to strengthen client relationships.

Gajjar has experience in driving asset growth, conducting investment research, managing and formulating portfolio management solutions and stakeholder management.

Previously at HSBC for three years, Gajjar was responsible for its global discretionary portfolio solution.

“Not only is Minesh an extremely experienced and knowledgeable individual, but he is also innovative and forward-thinking. I am sure he will bring a great deal of value to Radiant as he oversees our investment strategies and ongoing management,” CEO Simon Cogman-Hellier said.

Read more: Exclusive: Finance professionals want more flexible working week post-Covid

Moore Kingston Smith hires non-exec director

Jeremy Horner

Business advisory and accountancy firm Moore Kingston Smith has hired its first non-executive directors this week.

Jeremy Horner, a chartered accountant and experienced non-executive director, is set to join the firm’s governance board.

Horner is also a member of the Managing Partners Forum Advisory board and an appointments panel member for the Independent Press Standards Organisation.

Read more: Deloitte CEO: Significant audit reforms crucial for investor confidence in UK

“His wide-ranging market experience and fresh perspective will be an asset to our Board,” managing partner at the firm, Maureen Penfold, said.

Once working at Deloitte when it was known as Touche Ross, Horner was also CFO and then CEO at construction consultancy company Davis Langdon.

“The senior leadership team is passionate about building the firm and its people, and I’m excited to be part of that,” Horner said.

Hyperoptic appoints former Three CFO

Richard Woodward

Fibre broadband provider Hyperoptic has hired a former Three CFO as its new CFO, who is set to report directly to CEO Dana Tobak.

Richard Woodward brings over 25-years of experience in the technology, media and telecom sector.

“It’s a hugely important sector that is set to scale massively over the next five years, delivering on the UK’s vision for connectivity,” Woodward said.

Since 2010, he was the CFO, and then the chief commercial officer, of the mobile operator Three.

Woodward is set to succeed Peter White and be responsible for the finance, risk, procurement, legal and regulatory functions within the business.

“Richard brings a wealth of strategic, financial and operational experience working in rapidly-growing businesses and is a welcome addition to our board,” CEO Dana Tobak, said.

Read more: The City View podcast with Tim Ashley