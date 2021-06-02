City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.‘s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Brown Advisory expands London office with senior hires

Rosanna Arikoglu and Alexander Bottenheim

Investment management firm Brown Advisory has bolstered its London office this week with two senior hires as its collection of assets hits $15bn.

Rosanna Arikoglu and Alexander Bottenheim join the firm as portfolio managers within its UK private client and charity team.

“As our client base grows we will continue to look for talented investment managers like Rosanna and Alexander who bring strong investment acumen,” head of international business and global head of sales, Logie Fitzwilliams, said.

Joining from UK financial services firm Smith and Williamson as an associate director, Arikoglu has spent eight years overseeing private clients and charities after starting her career as an analyst at HSBC.

Bottenheim joins from Stonehage Fleming Investment Management where he held analyst, portfolio manager and most recently, director positions over his decade at the firm.

This week’s hires follow another recent appointment in the capital. Ryan Myerberg also joined the firm as a global sustainable fixed income portfolio manager.

Howard Kennedy bolsters business crime team

Kyle Phillips

London law firm Howard Kennedy has re-poached a former senior associate this week to expand its business crime team.

Kyle Phillips joins the firm again, but as a partner this time around, after holding the position of director for law firm Fieldfisher.

“I am delighted to be back at Howard Kennedy and returning to No 1 London Bridge as a partner,” Philips said.

“As regulators continue to apply more pressure, it remains imperative that clients are given the best strategic advice with both their preventative and reactive measure.”

Specialising in corporate and financial crime, Kyle has over a decade of experience and has been instructed on high profile scandals like Wirecard, Serco, Patisserie Valerie and Forex.

“We’re looking forward to having Kyle back as part of the team. He brings a depth of experience advising corporate clients on cross-border financial crime investigations and money laundering,” partner and head of business crime and regulatory, Ian Ryan, said.

“With the increased volatility of the market and continued rapid changes to the regulatory landscape we are confident Kyle will play a key role in ensuring we successfully meet the needs of our clients.”

Centre For London hires former City Hall senior as new chief

The Centre for London has hired a former City Hall senior official this week, who joins the capital’s think tank as chief executive.

Taking over the helm, Nick Bowes joins from the Greater London Authority, where he was the mayoral director of policy.

Bowes said: “The pandemic reinforced the urgent need to tackle many deep-seated issues – from inequality and insecurity to low pay and unaffordable housing.

“And newer challenges confront the city: how to fund and support the city’s transport network; how to clean London’s air and decarbonise; the precautions we need to take to prevent further epidemics and the national ‘levelling up’ agenda.”

The incoming chief was also a special adviser to now London mayor Sadiq Khan when he was shadow secretary of state for justice and constitutional reform between 2010 and 2015.

Previously working at the Royal Society and the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Bowes is also a visiting senior research fellow at the policy institute of King’s College London.

“I look forward to working with London’s political leaders and decision-makers to build the city’s resilience and aid its recovery,” Bowes added.

KPMG strengthens energy M&A team ahead of COP26

KPMG UK has strengthened its specialist energy M&A team this week with the appointment of two senior corporate finance advisers.

Ian Wood has been poached from another Big Four firm, EY, where he was as an associate partner.

While Hugh Sanderson joins from FirstEnergy Capital where he was managing director.

Joining KPMG’s Energy Lead Advisory team, they are both tasked with supporting energy transition for clients through strategy and M&A advice – the pair will also be part of the leadership team.

As an experienced energy deal originator and executor, Wood has spent 20 years in infrastructure corporate finance.

“In this crucial year for sustainable energy, in both the UK and globally, we’ll be collaborating with clients to support them in opportunities which can contribute to the fight against climate change and improve the environment for future generations,” Wood said.

The former EY partner has also played a part in JPMorgan Asset Management’s UK wind portfolio acquisition.

“We have developed a strong position in a sector that will be fundamental to the future of UK jobs, the economy and meeting global climate change targets,” Sanderson said.

Sanderson, who has worked in Canada and the UK as a senior investment banker, has over two decades of investment banking under his belt.

Partner and co-head of the firm’s energy lead advisory team, Gavin Quantock, said: “Ian and Hugh’s spectrum of skills and experience will be invaluable in strengthening our differentiated proposition to provide unique incremental value across the defining deals of the global energy transition.”

BBC Bitesize lead joins Nord Anglia’s education tech team

London headquartered Nord Anglia Education, a leading international schools organisation has recently hired BBC Education’s former head of product as online learning has soared in importance of the past year.

Chris Sizemore joins the Canadian organisation as its director of product development for its education technology arm.

Sizemore, who spearheaded the development of the BBC’s Bitesize which won awards for helping students with revision online, will bolster Nord Algia’s digital learning platforms.

“We’re combining the best in technology and teaching to help children learn more than they ever thought possible while collaborating with their classmates in their school and with students across Nord Anglia’s global network of schools,” Sizemore said.

Reporting to group digital director Simon Nelson, Sizemore joins from Limina Immersive, a start-up he co-founded which specialises in virtual reality experiences.

“As his track record at the BBC shows, Chris knows how to develop digital platforms with imaginative and original content that quickly become the go-to destinations for children’s learning,” Nelson said.

Validus hires Goldman Sachs executive director

Bryan Cohen

Outside of the Square Mile and across the pond, independent financial risk advisory and technology firm Validus has appointed former Goldman Sachs executive director to its fresh New York office.

Incoming managing director Bryan Cohen joins the firm, which has an office in London, with over 15 years of experience across risk management and derivatives.

“The demand for independent advice and practical risk management solutions has never been greater,” chief commercial officer, Haakon Blakstad, said.

“His background and experience will add significant value to our team, and we know our existing and future clients in the US will be excited to work with him.”

Most recently at Goldman Sachs and in charge of risk management strategy, Cohen has held positions with Barclays and RBS.

“I’m delighted to join Validus at such an exciting time and in conjunction with the milestone of launching the New York office,” Cohen said.

“I look forward to leveraging my experience and networks to help the company expand its presence in the US and continue its impressive growth trajectory.”

