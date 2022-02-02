City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

finnCap Group

finnCap Group has posted an HR veteran to its board, who has joined as a non-executive director.

Annette Andrews brings some three decades worth of experience to the role, from across Lloyd’s of London, which she exited in 2020, as well as Lloyds Banking Group and the Ford Motor Company.

CEO Sam Smith said: “Annette’s knowledge and expertise will be of great value to the board as we continue to put our people and culture at the heart of our business and our ambitions as a leading financial advisory firm focused on the business of tomorrow.”

Hines UK

Real estate firm Hines has bolstered its UK asset management, investment and finance teams with four new hires.

Gregory Hare joins as an asset manager from The Arch Company and will work on a range of properties including 354 Oxford Street.

Isabella Hitchcock also joins the asset management team, overseeing retail developments in Scotland.

Emanuel Rebelo has joined the London-based acquisitions and investment team as an associate from Portugal.

While James Edmunds will work as an account’s assistant in the finance team, after obtaining his master’s degree.

“We continue to grow our team to support and drive the expansion of our portfolio, demonstrating the importance of the UK market, and London in particular, to Hines’ global platform,” senior managing director and country head, Ross Blair said.

Savills

Savills has appointed a new head of UK science to further bolster the firm’s expansion into the sector.

Tom Mellows, who had been a director in the Savills south east office since 2005, joins the team after it secured the £77m acquisition of Rolling Stock Yard in King’s Cross on behalf of Life Science REIT last year.

Mellows, a director in the Savills South East office agency team since 2005, will build on the progress made by Matt Soules, director in the Cambridge building & project consultancy team, who will play an operational and advisory role moving forward.

Also joining the team is Rupert Dando, an associate from the firm’s Cambridge office, who will be based at the firm’s Margaret Street head office.

“The market has seen major growth, transacting record volumes in 2021 with significantly more in the pipeline for the year ahead,” said Mellows, adding “It is fantastic that we have such an excellent team to help service the level of demand that we are now seeing across the UK.”