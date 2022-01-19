City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered has appointed a new group general counsel who will be based in London.

Dr Sandie Okoro, who has been senior vice president and World Bank group general counsel for the past five years, will join the group in early April.

Read more Standard Chartered pre-tax profits rise 44 per cent

“As I close an important chapter in international development, I look forward to starting a new one and contributing to Standard Chartered,” Okoro said.

Reporting to group CEO Bill Winters, Okoro replaces David Fein who retired from the role at the end of last year.

Winters said Okoro’s “extensive experience, industry achievements and accomplishments, and focus on championing social justice maker her ideally suited for the role.”

Bound

London-based fintech firm Bound, which launched in November, has hired a string of fresh talent to bolster its team.

Joining the hedging platform from Uber is the fintech’s new engineering manager Nikolay Vassilev, while incoming senior engineer Robert Nunn joins from Tide.

Maria Shramko also joins the firm as a senior technical recruiter from AI unicorn People.ai.

“Together with the backing we’ve received from VCs and global entrepreneurs, our recruitment drive is a statement of intent,” founder Seth Phillips said.

“We’re confident in our mission to make hedging possible for all firms, not just those with a FTSE listing.”

Boodle Hatfield

Mayfair and Bankside law firm Boodle Hatfield has poached its latest private client partner from PwC.

Clare Stirzaker joins after leading the Big Four firm’s private client legal team.

The succession planning specialist has won multiple awards and “brings a wealth of expertise that will complement our leading practice,” private client and tax head, Andrea Zavos said.

Senior partner Sara Maccallum added: “As Boodle Hatfield turns 300 years old, I am excited to welcome Clare to the firm. Clare is a fantastic practitioner and an excellent addition to the team.”