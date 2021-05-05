City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.‘s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

OneBanks hires ex–Lloyds chief as its first CTO

Andy Willmot

Shared branch banking venture OneBanks has appointed a former Lloyds Bank executive as its first chief technology officer (CTO) this week.

Andy Willmot, once the chief digital architect at the Lloyds banking group, will be responsible for shaping OneBanks’ technology strategy as it preps for a high street kiosk rollout.

“The appointment of our first CTO augments our growing team as we got live with our first full-scale pilot,” founder and CEO of OneBanks, Duncan Cockburn, said.

“Andy’s expertise and knowledge of consumer-facing IT will help bring a much more user-friendly experience to our customers.”

With over 25 years’ financial technology experience, Willmot was also previously a digital capability leader at KPMG.

“I’m excited by the OneBanks vision, which promises to address the needs of ordinary banking customers and communities, as well as the banks that serve them with an affordable way,” Willmot added.

AHR Private Wealth poaches ex-Lloyds Private Banking head

Steve Ayers

Surrey-based advisory firm AHR Private Wealth has poached its managing director from Mayfair this week, as the former head of Lloyds Private Banking steps out of the City.

Steve Ayers is set to join the firm as it launches a new UK based private client business this week.

“We look forward to seeing the business prosper under his stewardship,” executive director at the AHR group, Tyla Phillips, said.

“Steve Ayers also brings with him a wealth of expertise and a strong track record in the motivation and development of successful teams.”

With more than two decades of experience, Ayers joins as the newly launched firm looks to recruit 20 advisers over the next 12 months.

“Our vision and ambition is clear, we have a determination to enhance the UK advice market…with an offering more modern in nature and built around the client rather than the corporation,” Ayers said.

Williams Nicolson confirms string of City hires

Communications and management consultancy Williams Nicolson have announced a string of new hires today, from across the City.

“The arrival of these four brilliant advisors bolsters our firm and proves how serious we are about delivering the very best strategic advice to leaders,” Williams Nicolson co-founder, Louise Nicolson, said.

Nick Bowers has joined the firm as chairman and as a founding shareholder with a 34-year career in investment banking, equities and corporate finance.

The new chairman has held various leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank.

Meanwhile, Phil McManus, Paul Kelly and Paul Newman have joined the consultancy as special advisors.

McManus, over a 20-year corporate communications career, has worked with Vodafone, Sky, Rolls Royce and Worldpay.

Bring 35 years of European corporate finance transaction experience, Kelly has worked at PwC, 3i, Lazard, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, where he was co-chair of the European Investment Banking Committee.

Newman, who co-founded ICAP ENERGY, led the business for 26 years as CEO and then chairman.

“We’re delighted to welcome Nick, Phil, Paul and Paul to the firm. They’re all exceptionally gifted individuals with hugely impressive track records. Plus, they’re all great fun,” Williams Nicolson co-founder, Steffan Williams, said.

Big Society Capital appoints new CEO

Stephen Muers

After a lengthy consideration process, investment firm Big Society Capital has found its new chief executive officer, who joined over the weekend.

Stephen Muers, who has been at the firm since 2016, worked for four years as head of strategy and market development. In May last year, Muers became an interim CEO.

During his time at the helm, Muers led the firm’s strategy, planning, and development alongside its response to the pandemic.

“It is an honour and privilege to lead Big Society Capital, a unique and exceptional organisation,” Muers said, adding that “during my five years here, and especially in the last year as interim CEO, I have learned how much difference can be made to some of the biggest issues facing UK society if investment capital is connected to the right organisations in the right way.”

Muers joined Big Society Capital from the civil service, where he was director of criminal justice policy.

Before that, the new CEO held senior posts in the Cabinet Office and Department for Energy and Climate Change.

“Big Society Capital’s Board wholeheartedly backs Stephen’s appointment as CEO. He has shown great leadership throughout the last year, taking the helm at a difficult and critical time,” board chair Sir Harvey McGrath said.

“We are confident that under Stephen’s direction, Big Society Capital can deliver for all stakeholders in helping to build the social impact investment market to tackle social issues.”

Dominvs Group hires new managing director

London-based property developer and investment firm Dominvs Group has this week hired a new managing director.

Iliya Blazic, who joined the group immediately, will be responsible for directing the growth of the business, as well as taking responsibility for its operations at an executive level.

“Over the last five years, Iliya has made a significant impact in shaping the direction and growth of the student accommodation sector in the UK,” director of Dominvs Group, Preet Ahluwalia, said

“We are confident that Iliya will be a strong leader in the business and will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth at the group.”

Reporting directly to the group’s board, Blazic was once a member of the executive at iQ student accommodation, creating at the time, the third-largest student operator by bed number and second-largest by revenue.

Most recently, however, Blazic was part of the executive team that led the £4.66bn sale of iQ to Blackstone in May 2020.

“The opportunity I see is to create a truly gold-plated, institutional-standard property investment and development business that operates across a wide spectrum of property sectors, building on the group’s deep expertise in residential and hospitality,” Blazic said.

