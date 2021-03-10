City Moves: Who is switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

Snakes and Ladders provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

New strategy director joins Wates Construction

Inna Lim

Wates Construction Group has appointed a new strategy and integration director for its recently formed group of businesses Wates Integrated Construction Services (WICS).

Joining the London office, Inna Lim moves from Skanska UK, where she was head of strategic markets.

Lim will work on emerging technologies and modern methods of construction in a bid to drive new integrated business.

“What a great time to be not only joining Wates, but specifically Wates Integrated Construction Services, in such a unique period of change for our industry and economy,” Lim said.

“Having spent the last 10 years in this industry, I believe we are about to enter into a period where our sector will experience the fastest technological progress to date.”

Managing director Rob Clifford, whom she will report to, said her “proven track record” makes her a “superb addition” to the team.

“Her extensive experience in leadership, business strategy and planning make her ideal for this important role which will prove crucial in how WICS evolves and supports our customers in the future,” Clifford added.

TLT bolsters services with partner hire

Ranjeev Kumar

Law firm TLT has bolstered its real estate and financial services offering with a partner hire to its real estate faction.

Ranjeev Kumar joins from Watson Farley Williams, where he led the firm’s real estate finance in the capital.

“Ranjeev’s mix of real estate and financial services experience is clearly a great strategic fit for TLT and will enhance the firm’s offering across both these key sectors. His knowledge and experience will be a great asset to the team,” partner and head of financial services sector at TLT, Andrew Lyon, said.

With experience in domestic and cross-border real estate transactions, Kumar will largely have the same focus at TLT, working alongside developers, investors, banks and other financial institutions.

Kumar said: “With the firm’s renowned strength in depth and quality in breadth across all areas including real estate, financial services and renewables, I am delighted to be joining a very talented team.”

Chip announces appointment of new CTO

Tom Evans

A former Amazon and Ocado engineer is set to join savings app Chip as its new chief technology officer, bringing with him 24 years of experience in software development.

“I’m really looking forward to scaling and shaping the product and engineering teams to meet the challenge of building great new features for our growing user base, while focusing on the highest standards of quality and reliability,” new CTO Tom Evans said.

Evans joins with the goal of building and delivering new features, including an upcoming investments platform which tails this year’s trend of investing from home.

Before moving into the fintech landscape, Evans led engineering teams at Ocado and Amazon.

“The time has come to level up and take the next ambitious steps on our journey. This is where Tom comes in,” Chip founder and CEO Simon Rabin said.

“He brings a wealth of experience in building engineering and product quality at Amazon, Ocado Group and Oracle, and I know he will do amazing things at Chip, too.”

Ex-Lloyds Bank sustainability chief joins Phoenix

James Wilde

Long-term savings and retirement business Phoenix Group is set to host ex-Lloyds Bank sustainability head as its new chief sustainability officer, who will drive net-zero carbon commitments under the newly created role.

Dr James Wilde will be responsible for leading the Phoenix’s sustainability strategy, after the group signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and will be submitting targets for validation by the end of next year.

In December, Phoenix pledged its commitment to a net-zero carbon investment portfolio by 2050, with all operations becoming net-zero carbon by 2025.

“We are deeply committed to helping Britain Build Back Better and playing our part in creating a low-carbon and sustainable future,” CEO Andy Briggs said.

Wilde will aid the group in setting baseline emissions and carbon reduction pathways for equities and liquid credit and will establish a framework to monitor and report on progress.

With over 18 years’ experience at the forefront of the industry, Wilde joins from the Lloyds Banking group as group head of sustainability.

Prior to Lloyds, Wilde spent 15 years as the managing director of the Carbon Trust, where he worked with global governments on climate and sustainability concerns.

“I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver on our net-zero commitments and to supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy,” Wilde said.

ICMM announces former KPMG head as CEO

Rohitesh Dhawan

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) has welcomed a new CEO this week to succeed Tom Butler who will step down at the beginning of April, following a competitive global selection process.

Sustainability specialist Rohitesh Dhawan was the successful applicant who bagged the chief position and is set to bring a wealth of experience of the resources sector and climate change.

Dhawan moves from the geopolitical analysis firm Eurasia Group, where he was managing director and head of the EMEA region.

Prior to the Eurasia Group, Dhawan was the global head of sustainability for the mining sector and global strategy director at KPMG International.

“His extensive knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our industry will be invaluable as we work together to address some of the biggest issues facing our sector, and advancing important initiatives that reflect our collective commitment to continuous performance improvement,” ICMM chair and chairman, Richard Adkerson, said.

Currently serving on the expert panel on climate change for the government’s Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions Programme (PACT), Dhawan joins at a critical time for net-zero commitments.

“I am excited to be joining ICMM in arguably the most important decade for the industry. The foundations of a net zero emissions economy are being laid now, and minerals are critical to it,” Dhawan said.

“But many environmental, social and governance challenges remain unresolved, and I can think of no better vehicle than ICMM to convene the necessary solutions.”

RBC Capital Markets hire ex-HSBC chief

RBC Capital Markets has hired a former HSBC chief as its head of business and client services EMEA & APAC, at its London office this week.

Jane Olney, who has worked in the financial services sector for over 25 years, has extensive experience in the area of risk and control governance.

Joining from HSBC, where she held the chief control officer position, Olney will be responsible for the management and oversight of European and APAC business and client services teams.

Olney is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

