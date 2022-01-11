City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Moorhouse

Management consultancy Moorhouse has appointed a new managing partner, who will focus on supporting the growth of its portfolio, which includes the Health, Financial Services, Energy and Life Science industries.

Richard Brackstone, who had previously spent a number of years at Accenture prior to joining the consultancy, has been key to establishing the firm’s technology, media and telecoms (TMT) division with clients such as Sky, Virgin Media, BT and Vodafone.

Read more Accenture to create 3,000 new highly skilled tech jobs in UK

The promotion comes after some 10 years at the company, which was founded in 2004.

“We have an exceptionally gifted team of independent thinkers, who bring imaginative and practical solutions,” Brackstone said, adding that he is keen to deepen the relationship with parent company Expleo.

Octopus Investments

Octopus Investments, part of Octopus Group, has posted a former Triple Point lead to helm its institutional team.

Jennifer Ockwell, who has worked at Franklin Templeton and Janus Henderson over her two-decade career, will be responsible for Octopus’ global institutional strategy as it expands its offering to investors.

Reporting to chief investment officer Jonathan Digges, the fund manager veteran is set to grow engagement across the UK, Europe, Asia, US and the Middle East.

“It wasn’t just Jennifer’s track record or industry tenure that gave us the confidence she would be successful at Octopus,” said Octopus Group co-founder Chris Hulatt.

“Jennifer stood out for her experience and passion in investments that help build a better tomorrow for people and the planet, an ethos that we live and breathe at Octopus.”

KPMG

KPMG UK has promoted an insurance team veteran with nearly 25 years’ experience to lead the practice, as Simon Ranger steps down to focus on leading the vice chair’s office.

Trevor Jones, who has three decades of experience in insurance and 24 years at the Big Four firm, formerly led the UK actuarial practice.

“I would like to congratulate Trevor on his appointment and thank Simon for all his achievements over the last three years,” head of financial services for the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Karim Haji said.

Jones said he was looking forward to navigating the challenges and opportunities facing the sector this year.