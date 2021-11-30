Accenture to create 3,000 new highly skilled tech jobs in UK

Accenture is creating 3,000 new highly skilled technology jobs in the UK over the next three years, the firm announced today

A leading technology professional services firm is ramping up hiring in the UK off the back of Britain’s strong economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

1,500 of the roles will be based in London, highlighting the capital’s continuing appeal as a global hub for firms at the cutting edge of the technology sector.

Simon Eaves, market unit lead at Accenture, said: “The UK economy is rebounding swiftly following the pandemic and we are seeing strong demand from clients seeking to capitalise on this growth opportunity.”

The move will expand on Accenture’s 11,000 existing UK workforce.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “This expansion by Accenture is a great example of the kind of digitally focused, high-skilled jobs that will help level up economic growth across the whole of the UK and help us build back better.”

The other 1,500 jobs will be distributed across cities in the north of England and Scotland in cities such as Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds, Accenture said.