City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

IMMO Capital

London-based residential investment platform IMMO Capital has appointed a new director.

Anna Clare Harper, who launched her career at Big Four firm Deloitte, previously co-founded a boutique investment firm focused on the UK’s private rental sector.

Supporting co-founder and chief investment officer Samantha Kempe, Harper will help develop the firm’s sustainable investment products and its UK expansion.

“Anna is an inspirational female entrepreneur who can bring so much to our organisation as we enter a new exciting period of growth in 2022,” said Kempe.

“We’re incredibly proud of our existing environmental policies, but we also know there is also so much more we can do to continue raising the bar. Anna’s expertise in the field will enable us to become the leading name in sustainable residential investment.”

Ropes & Gray

Law firm Ropes & Gray has bolstered its 30-strong asset management team with a new London-based counsel.

Alexandra Chauvin specialises in advising on the structuring, negotiation and documentation of complex transactions in the secondary market.

“We are continuing to see a growing demand for our private funds work, across both the US and Europe, so I’m delighted that Alex is joining us,” global head of the firm’s asset management group, Bryan Chegwidden said.

“Her experience and expertise as a focused secondaries lawyer will be an invaluable addition to our investment funds team and will further strengthen our transatlantic offering, as we respond to client demand.”

Locke Lord

Locke Lord has hired a new partner, as the fellow law firm builds out its office in the capital.

Joining the intellectual property practice, Leigh Smith brings experience from across contentious and non-contentious intellectual property matters.

“We are delighted to welcome an attorney of Leigh’s calibre to our London office,” said London office managing partner David Grant. “Leigh is an impressive individual.”

Smith’s appointment follows a number of key hires across the firm’s offices in London and Brussels, including partner Dominic Farnsworth, senior counsels Giovanni Visintini and Neale Christy, and counsels Bart Lieben and Mathieu Mortele.