City Moves for 7 February - Who's switching jobs at Ceres Power, Acin and BDO?

Today’s City Moves includes Ceres Power, Acin and BDO

Ceres Power



UK-based engineering firm Ceres Power has announced the appointment of Warren Finegold as non-executive director. Warren has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry. As head of the technology team at UBS Investment Bank,

Warren was one of Vodafone’s principal mergers and acquisitions advisers before joining the group in 2006. He also held the position of group strategy and business development director at Vodafone, and was a member of the Vodafone Group executive committee for 10 years. He continued to act as an adviser to the chief executive and the board on strategic projects up until 2018. Prior to this, Warren also held roles at Goldman Sachs and Hill Samuel & Co. Alan Aubrey, chairman of Ceres Power, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Warren to the board of Ceres. [He] brings significant expertise in global business development and in supporting executive teams to drive strategic growth… I am certain that Warren’s appointment will bring huge value to the board and I look forward to working with him.”



Acin



Acin, the data standards firm for non-financial risk and controls, has announced the appointment of Sally Clark as a senior adviser. Sally will support Acin’s leadership team in continuing to grow the company’s footprint across the financial services sector, as it seeks to digitise non-financial risk. Sally brings with her extensive financial services experience, having

worked across the corporate governance, risk and control functions, including in her most recent role as chief internal auditor at Barclays. Paul Ford, chief executive of Acin, commented: “Sally’s appointment is an exciting development for Acin as we continue to grow our presence across the financial services

sector. [She] will be invaluable as we seek to

enable senior managers to evaluate the risks faced by their organisations.”



BDO



Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has strengthened its corporate tax practice today with the appointment of Julia McCullagh as a new partner. Julia joins the firm’s Baker Street office in London as part of the international corporate tax team. She previously worked for PwC both in the UK and US as well as spending five years working in-house within in the consumer goods industry. Julia’s role at BDO will see her specialise in helping clients manage all tax aspects of their UK and overseas operations including cross border operating models and transfer pricing. Her expertise spans across industries but she has a particular focus on the pharmaceutical sector and consumer markets.

