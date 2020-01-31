City Moves for 31 January - Who's switching jobs at BMO, Square Mile and IAG?

Today’s City Moves includes BMO, Square Mile and IAG

BMO



BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) has announcef the appointment of Nora O’Mahony as head of product for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Nora, who will be based in London, joins with a wealth of experience, having worked for Fidante Partners, Citi and GAM, where she was head of global product and fund development. In her role, Nora will look to build on BMO GAM’s best in class solutions in EMEA. Kristi Mitchem, CEO of BMO Global Asset Management, commented: “With Nora’s appointment, BMO GAM is ideally positioned to build on it best in class product offering in EMEA. We look forward to announcing future product innovations and solutions that help our clients meet the challenges they face.”



Square Mile



Investment consulting and research firm Square Mile has confirmed two new board appointment of Steve Kenny as executive director. Steve joined Square Mile in April 2019 as commercial director and is responsible for distribution as well as helping to set the overall strategy for the growth of the business. Richard Romer-Lee, Square Mile’s managing director, said: “We are very excited to welcome Steve to Square Mile. [He is] highly regarded in the industry and [has] considerable expertise and experience. [He] bring s with [him] exceptional insight, energy and a commitment to delivering the continued growth of the business.”



IAG



International Airlines Group (IAG) has announced that Javier Sanchez-Prieto, currently Vueling chairman and chief executive, has been appointed chairman and chief executive of Iberia. Marco Sansavini, currently Iberia chief commercial officer, has been appointed chairman and chief executive of Vueling. Both Javier and Marco will take up their new roles in late March when IAG’s chief executive Willie Walsh stands down to be replaced by Luis Gallego, currently Iberia chairman and chief executive. Willie Walsh said: “I’d like to congratulate Javier and Marco on their new roles and am absolutely confident that they are the right people to lead Iberia and Vueling. Both have worked in the Group for several years and have fantastic track records, proving once again that we have extremely talented people internally that we are able to promote to our top jobs.” Javier has led Vueling for the past three years. He was previously strategic planning and finance director at Iberia between 2013 and 2016 where he was instrumental in achieving the airline’s financial turnaround. Marco has been Iberia’s chief commercial officer for seven years where he has led the airline’s commercial and brand transformation.