City Moves for 28 January - Who's switching jobs at BGF, Waverton and the Money and Pensions Service?

Today’s City Moves includes BGF, Waverton and the Money and Pensions Service

BGF

Active investor group BGF has announced the appointment of Stephen Welton as executive chairman. Stephen currently serves as the chief executive officer of BGF, having founded the company in 2011. Since then, Stephen has been responsible for the management and strategic direction of BGF, and will continue to focus on the expansion of the company, which has become the most active investor of growth capital in the UK and Ireland. Sir Nigel Rudd, who is stepping down as chairman at BGF, commented: “Stephen Welton has expertly led BGF’s growth and expansion, combining a deep understanding of entrepreneurship in Britain with vast experience of the investment industry. I am delighted that as executive chairman he will continue to build on the work of the past nine years, leading the company into what I know will be a very bright future.”



Waverton



Waverton Investment Management has announced the appointment of Nick Tucker, formerly managing director and head of UBS Domestic Wealth Management business in the UK, as chief executive officer, subject to regulatory approval. He joins the company on 10 February. Nick is a highly experienced private client professional and has spent nearly 30 years building wealth management businesses in the UK and overseas. For the first 13 years of his career, he was with Merrill Lynch, latterly as head of private clients UK and Ireland. Commenting on the appointment, David Rosier, chairman of Waverton, said: “I am delighted to welcome Nick to Waverton. He brings a wealth of relevant, commercial and operational experience and expertise within the private banking and wealth management sectors. Nick has built a strong reputation for growing successful businesses and he has been particularly adept at nurturing and developing private client teams in different jurisdictions.”



Money and Pensions Service



The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) has announced the appointment of Caroline Siarkiewicz as chief executive officer (CEO). Caroline has been acting CEO since June 2019, during which time the organisation has developed and published its UK Strategy for Financial Wellbeing. She was previously partnerships and commissioning director at MaPS, an executive board role with responsibility for the organisation’s relationships with partners throughout the UK. Sir Hector Sants, chair of the MaPS, said: “Caroline has demonstrated,both through her time as acting CEO and in her previous roles, her understanding of and commitment to MaPS’s vision, its customers, its people and its stakeholders.”