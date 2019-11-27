City Moves for 27 November - Who's switching jobs at Revo, Ted Baker and Hertz?

Today’s City Moves includes Revo, Ted Baker and Hertz

Revo

Revo, the organisation that represents the UK’s £360bn retail property and place making sector, has announced that it has appointed Vivienne King as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Vivienne brings more than 30 years of business, advisory and real estate industry experience and joins from Soho Housing Association, where she has been chief executive for the last three and a half years. Vivienne will replace Ed Cooke, who recently announced his intention to step down from the organisation after 11 years, in March 2020. Vivienne commented on her new role, saying: “Revo is a highly respected organisation working across a range of sectors which play a vital part in the UK economy and the day to day lives of people who live, work or visit here… I am very much looking forward to bringing my own experience to the skills of the team.”

Ted Baker

Global fashion and lifestyle brand Ted Baker has announced the appointment of Peter Collyer as its new chief people officer. Peter is a highly experienced human resources (HR) professional with significant retail and international experience. He joins Ted Baker from Asos, where he was people experience director for four years. Prior to that Peter was senior vice president of global HR at Claire’s Stores and, before that, senior vice president of HR for Walt Disney for 12 years. Lindsay Page, chief executive, said: “Peter is a respected and skilled HR professional with highly complementary international brand experience.

His appointment will further strengthen the Ted Baker management team and support our continued

growth and development as a global lifestyle brand.”

Hertz

Hertz Global Holdings has announced that Angela Brav has joined the company as president of Hertz’s international division. Angela is a respected spokesperson for the travel industry and brings 25 years of executive experience with the Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) in multiple operational and strategic roles in the US. and Europe. She most recently served as chief executive of IHG’s European region, where she led the successful turnaround of the business by elevating and leveraging brand, distribution, franchise and technology opportunities. Angela will be based at the car rental company’s international headquarters in London. Hertz president and chief executive officer, Kathryn Marinello said: “Angela brings a proven track record of shaping growth strategy, demonstrating multi-brand capabilities, developing franchise portfolios and exhibiting innovative thought leadership.”

Image credit: Getty