City Moves for 21 August – Who’s switching jobs at 4C, Notonthehighstreet and Trustpilot?

Today’s City Moves includes 4C, Notonthehighstreet and Trustpilot.

4C

Global data science and marketing technology company 4C has announced that Lisa Mogensen has been appointed as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO). Lisa is overseeing the company’s financial planning and reporting, legal, accounting, tax and treasury functions. Brent Dobsch, who had been handling those duties as 4C CFO, has been named CFO and chief operating officer at Kinetiq after 4C acquired a stake and jointly created the new company, combining iQ Media and Teletrax. Lisa brings nearly three decades of experience in financial and operating management for public and private companies. She began her career in investment banking, ultimately switching to media with such notable companies as News Corp and NBC – while under GE ownership. She was named CFO of TheStreet and then CFO of Forbes Digital. Subsequently, she moved on to be an innovative CFO across multiple industries including technology, software as a service, big data, e-commerce, luxury, media, and professional services. 4C is a global data science and marketing technology company that delivers self-service software for brands to execute video-centric marketing and optimise business outcomes.

Notonthehighstreet

Claire Davenport has been named chief executive officer (CEO) of Notonthehighstreet. Barrie Seidenberg, who has led Notonthehighstreet as CEO since April 2018, was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year and will now be stepping down in order to focus on her health. Claire was previously CEO of HelloFresh UK, the country’s largest recipe box company. With an extensive background of succ­ess­fully scaling businesses and disrupting markets, Claire brings considerable experience to the firm. She will build on Barrie’s and the management team’s plans as they continue to modernise Notonthehighstreet’s technology platform and strengthen the e-commerce foundations of the business.

Trustpilot

Former Skyscanner executive Carolyn Jameson has been appointed by Trustpilot as its chief legal and policy officer. Having worked with a number of technology brands across both consumer and B2B audiences for over 16 years, Carolyn brings a wealth of experience to the role. She served as chief legal officer for Skyscan­ner and head of international M&A for Ctrip, helping to build and maintain legal and public affairs, M&A and corporate communications globally, and was at the centre of many of Skyscanner’s most significant milestones. In addition to this, she sits on the investment advisory board for Scottish Equity Partners, and serves as an advisory board member for a number of technology startups.

