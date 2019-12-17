City Moves for 17 December - Who's switching jobs at MIRA, Future Finance and Roxi

Today’s City Moves includes MIRA, Future Finance and Roxi

MIRA

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) has announced the appointment of Anna Elmfeldt as managing director and head of Nordics.

In her new role Anna will be responsible for identifying new investment opportunities in the Nordics for MIRA’s suite of infrastructure and real asset funds. She will also oversee asset management activities and engagement with stakeholders for MIRA across the region. Anna has more than 17 years of experience in corporate finance and advisory services and joins MIRA from PwC where she was most recently head of energy, utilities and resources. Leigh Harrison, head of MIRA in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “Utilising Anna’s deep understanding of Nordic markets and significant experience in the infrastructure sector [will] further grow our local investment portfolio and relationships.”

Future Finance

Private student lender Future Finance has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Jackson as its new chief executive, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals. Jeffrey is promoted from his role as group chief financial officer and head of capital markets. Jeffrey joined Future Finance in 2018 and has been instrumental to its success and continued expansion over the last year. He has significant experience in the consumer finance sector. Prior to joining Future Finance, he held vice president roles at Goldman Sachs, where he ran the Speciality Finance Group, and UBS, where he worked in the Student Loan Group. He also founded and ran White Pine Advisers, a corporate advisory firm focused on the speciality finance sector. Jeffrey commented on his appointment: “Future Finance plays an incredibly important role in enabling access to higher education for students who might otherwise not be able to afford it. With over £100m lent [so far]… I look forward to working with our excellent team to build on our many successes to date.”



Roxi

Music streaming and entertainment firm Roxi has appointed advertising and media industry veteran Rupert Howell as independent non-executive chairman. Rupert has previously served various senior roles such as managing director and executive director of ITV, and executive director of Reach. Roxi’s shareholders include Robbie Williams, Sheryl Crow and Alesha Dixon. Rob Lewis, founder and chief executive of Roxi, said: “With his extensive branding and media experience, we are excited to have Rupert join the management team at Roxi. His expertise in publishing, technology and entertainment spheres… makes him a perfect chairman for Roxi as we prepare for growth and flotation.”

Main image: Getty