City Moves for 1 April - Who's switching jobs at Rainmaking, Raymond James and Coupa?

Today’s City Moves includes Rainmaking, Raymond James and Coupa

Rainmaking



Corporate innovation and venture development firm Rainmaking has announced that Simon Torrance will be joining its UK and European leadership team as a senior adviser. Simon is a world-leading expert on business model transformation and platform strategy. He has 25 years’ experience working across multiple sectors and geographies, helping define and execute breakthrough new growth opportunities for ambitious organisations. He is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Digital Platforms and Ecosystems executive working group, co-founder and chair of the Platform Economy Summit, and author of Fightback — a newly released book that outlines how to win in the digital economy with platforms, ventures and entrepreneurs. Chris Locke, chief executive of Rainmaking, said: “Simon is renowned for his skills in executing business transformation, especially in the field of platforms and ecosystems. I am delighted to welcome him to Rainmaking.”



Raymond James



Raymond James has appointed Allan Bertie as co-head of its European investment banking practice. Bertie will co-lead the firm’s fast-growing European investment banking practice alongside current head of European investment banking and chief operating officer Steve Hufford. Allan will bring his three decades of investment banking and market experience to Raymond James to continue to grow the team of over 75 investment banking professionals further in Europe. He will build on the firm’s strategic vision to continue to offer content-rich, sector-specific, high-value middle-market investment banking services on a global basis. Allan joins from Jefferies International where he was managing director in the European mergers and acquisitions group based in London. Prior to this, he held the role of senior managing director of Macquarie Capital’s industrials, communications and sponsors (ICS) team. He has also worked at GCA Savvian, Dresdner Kleinwort and Credit Suisse First Boston. He is also a member of the development board for the University of Glasgow.



Coupa



Coupa Software has announced that veteran procurement executive Michael van Keulen has joined the company as chief procurement officer (CPO). Most recently, Michael managed global procurement for athletic apparel and technical clothing retailer, Lululemon, where he led a significant procurement transformation. As the new CPO of Coupa, Michael will set the overall strategic direction for business spend management for the company.