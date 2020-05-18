Gupta snaps up industry veteran to lead steelmaking division

Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel Group has announced the appointment of industry heavyweight Paramjit Kahlon to run its primary steel and integrated mining division.

Kahlon, who spent over a decade at steel giant Arcelor Mittal, will oversee the company’s operations in the Czech Republic, Romania and Australia.

In the short term, his focus will be on helping the firm recover from the coronavirus crisis, which has further damaged an already fragile industry.

Thereafter, he will be tasked with making sure the company’s operations are sustainable through investments in technology such as electric arc furnaces.

Gupta said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Paramjit Kahlon as chief executive, primary steel and integrated mining.

“Paramjit is one of the world’s top steel executives whose experience will be invaluable as we execute our global strategy, drive synergies across the group and achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.”

Kahlon said: “I’m extremely pleased and excited to be joining Liberty Steel Group at such a pivotal time in its development as a global steel player.

“I look forward to working with Sanjeev and the team as we manage the current Covid-19 crisis and embark on our journey to deliver Liberty Steel Group’s unique vision to become carbon neutral by 2030.”

Liberty Steel is part of the GFG Alliance, a collection of businesses owned by Gupta and his family.

It is the eighth largest steel producer outside China with 18m tonnes of steel products capacity, and employs 30,000 people across 10 countries.