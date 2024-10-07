City Hall: Blow to Sadiq Khan as deputy mayor for policing quits for government job

Sophie Linden, City Hall’s deputy mayor for policing and crime has quit her post for a government job in a blow to Sadiq Khan.

Sophie Linden is to step down from her £141,386-a-year role to become a senior adviser to justice secretary Shabana Mahmood, the Greater London Authority (GLA) has announced.

Linden has been in post since 2016, and was recently re-appointed after Khan won re-election in May 2024. Her successor will be announced in due course.

But the move comes as a blow to the mayor, after night czar Amy Lame stepped down last week, in the wake of criticism of the state of London’s nightlife and the night-time economy.

Khan praised Linden’s “exceptional service” to London over the past eight years, and said she played an integral role in keeping Londoners safe and reforming the Metropolitan Police.

“Nothing is more important to me than keeping Londoners safe and it has been an honour to work alongside Sophie as we continue to invest record amounts in the police and address the deep-rooted cultural problems that the force faces,” Khan said.

Linden, who will exit City Hall on October 18, said the job had been a “privilege”, and added: “I’m proud of the progress we have made by being tough on crime and its complex causes, working with communities, key partners and the police, to build a safer London for all.

“Policing in London is far more diverse, transparent and accountable than when I started.

“Of course, there is still a lot more to do but I am pleased to have helped chart a new course – which will work to deliver better performance, accountability and crucially work to rebuild the confidence and trust all London’s communities have in the Met.”

City Hall said that during Linden’s tenure, crimes including homicide, gun violence, burglary and knife injuries among young people had reduced.