City grandees recognised in latest Honours list

A number of the City’s most prominent figures have been awarded peerages in the Queen’s latest honours list.

Dame Helena Morrissey, founder of the 30% Club and one of the City’s best-known fund managers, will become a baroness, having been nominated by Johnson.

The Prime Minister also nominated billionaire Michael Spencer, the founder of ICAP and new chairman of think-tank the Centre for Policy Studies.

Across the aisle, former Unite general secretary Tony Woodley will join the Lords after being nominated by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Brexit Party MEP and founder of the think-tank the Institute of Ideas Claire Fox has also been made a baroness, with a non-affiliated peerage.

She founded the Institute of Ideas after the collapse of the Revolutionary Communist party (RCP) magazine she used to co-publish, Living Marxism.

It closed in 2000 after being sued for libel by ITN for falsely claiming its journalists had fabricated evidence of Serb atrocities against Bosnian muslims.

One of the PM’s closest advisers, Sir Edward Lister, who served as one of Johnson’s deputy mayors when he ran London, also joins the upper house.

A number of prominent journalists make up the rest of the list, including former Telegraph and Spectator editor Charles Moore.

Moore, who was Johnson’s editor during his time at the Telegraph, will sit as an independent lord.

Businessman and journalist Evgeny Lebedev, who owns the Independent and the Evening Standard, as well as TV channel London Live, joins the Lords as a crossbencher.

The full list is published here.