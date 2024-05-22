Sir David Clementi: King’s Cross chief ends 16-year stint before Google move-in

City grandee and former BBC chair Sir David Clementi will step down as head of King’s Cross Central, marking the end of a 16 year stint at the company.

King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership (KCCLP), the group behind one of the biggest developments in central London, announced the appointment of a new chair today.

Property veteran Stephen Hubbard was unveiled as the new boss for the company which owns and manages 67 acres of the King’s Cross estate.

This comes as Google looks to move into the areas in a shiny new HQ, is as wide as the Shard is high at 300m, and will be Google’s first purpose built site in the UK and designed for a post-pandemic hybrid working future.

Hubbard, who had a 40 year tenure at CBRE and eventually became chairman of the property company, replaces Sir David Clementi, chair of the KCCLP board for 16 years.

Stephen Hubbard and Sir David Clementi

Hubbard said:“This is an exciting time to succeed Sir David. Under his leadership, King’s Cross has successfully transitioned from a development to being a mature and exciting place to live, work and visit.

“The job now is to drive the excellence in customer focus and continue to ensure that King’s Cross remains an inclusive and progressive part of the capital.”

Clementi, was the first chair of KCCLP leading the company between 2008-2024.

During his 16 years he oversaw the creation of the 67-acre King’s Cross estate from the completion of Pancras Square, the opening of the Granary Square, which welcomed Central Saint Martin’s as the estate’s first occupier, through to the launch of retail destination Coal Drops Yard and planning approval for the final commercial Building F1.

Sir David Clementi added: “It has been a huge privilege to chair the Board for 16 years and to see the development of the King’s Cross Estate from a brownfield site to the thriving community it is today.

“I have enjoyed the job immensely, particularly since I have been surrounded by outstanding colleagues, both on the Board and across our professional and advisory teams.”