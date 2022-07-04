Google’s new King’s Cross hub nears completion

Google has placed the final steel beam on its newest development in King’s Cross at an event attended by Labour leader Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, marking a major milestone as the project enters its final period of development ahead of opening in 202 4.

The new King’s Cross development, which is as wide as the Shard is high at 300m, will be Google’s first purpose built site in the UK and designed for a post-pandemic hybrid working future. The office will have special emphasis on collaborative spaces to help facilitate teamwork and creativity.

The new King’s Cross building features new technologies to help reduce its long-term energy consumption, including a system of 13,500 interconnected devices around the office to improve real time energy efficiency, while design features like solar shading will help to regulate the building’s temperature by reducing glare from the sun.

Google has also prioritised low-carbon, local materials in the construction and interior design to reduce the carbon impact of our building by 20 per cent.

The ‘Knowledge Quarter’ of King’s Cross is a centre of innovation that is already home to thousands of Google engineers working on well known products designed and built in the UK and used the world over, such as Android – including Digital Wellbeing and the upcoming Pixel Tablet, Wear OS, Search and Google Business Profiles.

Speaking at the event, Sir Keir Starmer MP, who is also MP for Holborn and St Pancras, said: “It’s fantastic to attend not only as the leader of the Labour Party and local MP but as a proud local resident of more than 25 years.

“Congratulations to Google on your magnificent new building, and for all it represents – a seizing of opportunity, harnessing of talent, the creation of good, sustainable jobs and an immense contribution to our community. You’re showing what can be achieved when forward looking local government partners with the ingenuity of the private sector.”

Khan at the event opening

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “London has built a reputation as a world leader in technology and innovation, so I’m delighted to see Google reaffirming its commitment to London with the first wholly owned and designed Google building outside of the United States”.