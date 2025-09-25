City Giving Day brings philanthropic flair to the Square Mile

The City of London swapped suits for spandex, bells, and bingo this week as City Giving Day rolled out across the Square Mile.

The annual celebration, now a cornerstone of The Lord Mayor’s Appeal, saw hundreds of firms and thousands of participants engage in activities that blended philanthropy with light-hearted competition.

The Lord Mayor launched the festivities at the London Stock Exchange by pressing the ceremonial market-opening button, before joining the Lady Mayoress for a Guildhall Yard photocall over croissants and caffeine, courtesy of Drake & Morgan.

“City Giving Day showcases the City’s unique culture of generosity and community,” said the Lord Mayor.

City Giving Day activities

At the centre of the day was the Tour de City Wattbike Challenge, sponsored by Eastern City Business Improvement District and backed by Antidote, who kept morale high as office workers turned into Lycra-clad sprinters.

Many teams competed for fastest times and top fundraising, generating buzz both online and on the pedals.

Elsewhere, the City of London Guide Lecturers Association led historical City Walks, drawing attention to landmarks often ignored in the morning rush.

Red-shirted treasure hunters departed from Mansion House at 4pm, solving cryptic clues through winding alleys on a route sponsored by The Investment Association.

The day culminated in a sprawling City Giving Day Quiz Night, hosted across seven venues, ending in a tense tie-break that saw FRP Advisory Team 1 emerge victorious.

The trivia spanned topics from City trivia to classic pub questions, with proceeds benefiting multiple charitable initiatives.

Not to be outdone, senior City figures also got hands-on. The Lord Mayor and colleagues rang bells at St Katherine Cree, served cocktails at The Folly, and played bingo while building Lego with schoolchildren.

There were cider tastings at Pewterers’ Hall and driving simulators at Kinly, all in the name of good fun and good causes.

Since 2015, City Giving Day has scaled significantly, with over 600 firms taking part this year, up from just a handful in its first edition.

Looking ahead, organisers aim to grow participation beyond London, positioning the event as a national symbol of corporate citizenship. But the core remains unchanged: community, charity, and a touch of City wit.

This year’s turnout confirms that giving, much like trading, thrives on momentum.