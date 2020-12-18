City Corporation clamps down on illegal street traders, gamblers and pickpockets

The City of London Corporation will crack down further on illegal street traders, gamblers and pickpockets operating on five London bridges.

The operation will receive a £268k boost from City Corporation central funds. It will be carried out in collaboration with the City of London Police and borough councils.

The operation builds on a pilot that has been running across Tower Bridge, Southwark Bridge, Millennium Bridge, London Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge.

In this period, licensing officers seized 24 carts – from illegal peanut, hotdog and ice cream vendors – and issued 365 warnings, resulting in 18 prosecutions.

Keith Bottomley, Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Environmental Services Committee, said: “This vital enforcement is disrupting criminals and protecting Londoners from unhygienic illegal food vendors which are a serious threat to public health.”

He added: “These unlawful traders were co-ordinated, opportunistic and swiftly adapt to patterns of enforcement.”

Licensing officers also disrupted 325 illegal gambling operations and 235 pickpockets.

In the past 12 months, 943 personal thefts were reported in the Square Mile alone, according to data from the City of London Police.

