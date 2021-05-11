City Corporation agrees let for the world’s very first ‘MONOPOLY LIFESIZED’ attraction

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

The City of London Corporation has today (11 May) announced it will be hosting the world’s first ‘MONOPOLY LIFESIZED’ attraction within its building at 213-215 Tottenham Court Road.

Hasbro, Inc and Gamepath (a new division of international theatre producer Selladoor Worldwide) have released the initial details of the ‘MONOPOLY LIFESIZED’ experience – which is due to open in London on 14 August 2021.

The new, participatory gameplay attraction brings together the best of the iconic board game, escape rooms and team challenge.

The lease, for 26,152 sq.ft of the approximately 38,000 sq.ft building owned by the City Corporation, will see 213-215 Tottenham Court Road become the first in a series of central London venues dedicated to live gameplay.

It will house individually designed and unique main gameplay boards (Classic, The Vault, and City – and a Junior Board) as well as a retail outlet selling a wide range of Hasbro game merchandise and a destination MONOPOLY-themed bar and restaurant serving signature cocktails and a quintessential British small-plates menu.

Kenningham Retail acted for the City Corporation and Belchak Corin & Co acted for Gamepath.

Chair of the Property Investment Board at the City of London Corporation, Andrien Meyers, said:

“As we look toward recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, creative attractions such as the new ‘MONOPOLY LIFESIZED’ will help re-engage Londoners and visitors alike with the delights that the capital has to offer.

“We are thrilled that Gamepath and Hasbro have chosen space within the fantastic building at 213-215 Tottenham Court Road as the home for the exciting new venture, and we wish them all the best.”

Head of Development at Gamepath, Julia Posen, said:

“Hasbro’s original board game continues to lead the market year in, year out and is loved globally by every generation that has grown up with the game. It has been an exciting journey to work with the talented Gamepath production team to bring this new experience to central London.

“We’re very excited as we know we have created something really special for people of all ages. When you step into the world we’re creating, we promise a dynamic, lively interactive experience and a great night out. Get ready for high risks and high rewards where there’s no ceiling to winning. As long as you can stay out of jail!”

CEO of Gamepath, David Hutchinson, said:

“For us, MONOPOLY LIFESIZED represents a major entry into a growing and exciting marketplace. Audiences want to consume live performance differently, and what better way than to jump into a lifesized version of the world’s favourite board game? Our creative team has been working their magic to fuse an experience that puts our audiences centre place on the board, and brings together our theatrical roots with innovative, digital and immersive storytelling.

After everything we’ve missed out on individually and collectively and given the decimation of our high streets and city centres, it’s really exciting to be launching this now – we hope that we’ll be able to contribute to the recovery of Central London, and bring people back together in our fabulous Capital with a major new attraction in a major new destination building.”

Vice President, Location Based Experiences at Hasbro, Matt Proulx, said:

“We are thrilled to be working with our best-in-class partners at Gamepath. Given their track record creating world class live performances, we believe that combining their skills along with our beloved MONOPOLY brand will create an exceptional, one-of-a-kind experience that truly brings the MONOPOLY game to life in a way only once imagined. We cannot wait for individuals of all ages to be able to once again get out and play together!”

Gamepath will ensure the venue is COVID-secure by adhering to all latest Government guidelines, including one-way systems for the retail and food and beverage areas, hand sanitisers throughout the building, an enhanced deep cleaning regime, and with temperature checks undertaken for patrons and staff on arrival.

The capacity for each gameboard is limited to 24 maximum, and players are encouraged to form teams within their household bubbles. The producers will keep guidelines under constant review.

Tickets are on sale now via www.monopolylifesized.com.