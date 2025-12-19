City AM The Magazine nominated for top awards

City AM’s quarterly magazine has been nominated for Best Supplement in the Regional Press Awards, with editor Steve Dinneen also nominated in the Features Writer of the Year category.

The Magazine, which recently released its Winter issue featuring actor Russell Tovey on the cover, has been serving the people of the Square Mile and beyond since 2012.

City AM The Magazine, now on its 89th issue, is an increasingly rare product, one of the last remaining luxury freemium magazines, hand-distributed in central London to our discerning audience of City commuters.

The magazine is focused on incisive cultural commentary and longform journalism, from an examination of the ethereal beauty of electricity pylons to the crushing reality of middle age. We have asked what it’s like to return to Frankie & Benny’s as an adult and investigated who’s handing out rubber ducks at music festivals. Recent cover stars include Benedict Cumberbatch, Cush Jumbo, Luke Evans and Usain Bolt, while other regular sections include watches, motoring, food and travel.

Dinneen’s nominated features were an in-depth investigation about rogue journalists using AI to generate fabricated and fanciful pitches, which led him on a journey from Chicago to Nairobi; an account of his attempt to break a record for eating the world’s hottest chicken tenders, involving him grappling with the rise of ‘chilli-head’ culture; and a story about the future of retirement homes, which saw him check in for a stay at one of the most high-tech elderly-living residences in the world.

Also nominated in the Best Supplement category is Review by the Belfast Telegraph, Weekend by the Western Mail and Weekend magazine by the Belfast Telegraph.

In the Features category Dinneen faces competition from former City AM writer Jim Waterson (London Centric), Helena Vesty (Manchester Evening News), Liam Thorp (Liverpool Echo), Neal Keeling (Manchester Evening News), Neil Mackay (The Herald), Ruby Kitchen (The Yorkshire Post), Ryan Paton (Reach) and Sam McBride (Belfast Telegraph).

The winners will be announced on 11 March at Quaglinos.

Dinneen, who has run the magazine since its inception, says: “We’re hugely proud of City AM The Magazine, which has been bringing high quality, unexpected and unusual content to our readers for many years. We’re very grateful to the judges for the nomination – I think it speaks to the hard work of the entire team from our writers to the commercial side of the operation, who have kept the magazine in the black despite a rather bleak media landscape.

“And it is of course lovely to be nominated personally in the features’ writers category. Editing a magazine is a full-time job in itself so it’s great to be flagged for the features I’ve written, especially given the fairly outre subject matters.”