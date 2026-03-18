City AM Awards 2026: Meet the Finalists

The City AM Awards are back and this year our finalists are stronger than ever. Our judges now have the task of voting for an overall winner in each category, to be announced at the Guildhall on May 6. And the nominees are….

Personality of the Year

Greg Jackson CBE

The entrepreneur and CEO of Octopus Energy has become one of the UK’s most prominent business leaders, known for his straight talking and punchy views across a range of topics including UK entrepreneurship, the business environment, capital markets and, of course, energy. In August 2025 he was appointed as a non-executive member on the board of the Cabinet Office, and his views on energy security and policy achieved significant cut-through during the Iran oil crisis.

Daniel Priestley

The entrepreneur, bestselling author and sought-after speaker has amassed a legion of fans for his no-nonsense advice and guidance on building and growing successful businesses. He’s a passionate advocate of enterprise, wealth creation and growth, and his head-to-head debate in defence of these principles on the Diary of a CEO podcast has been viewed well over five million times. He’s earned an audience, particularly among younger would-be entrepreneurs, while achieving commercial success around the world.

Rupert Soames OBE

The former chairman of the Confederation of British Industry and former chief executive of Serco has been a powerful advocate for enterprise, competitiveness and responsible capitalism. A larger than life character, he helped to define the business community’s relationship with the Labour government, navigating choppy political waters during intense debate on key policy areas. Soames is a true City grandee known for his candour, good humour and insight.

Shevaun Haviland

Shevaun Haviland has emerged as one of the most influential voices for British business as Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce. Representing tens of thousands of firms across the UK and internationally, she has become a leading advocate for the practical concerns of businesses navigating inflation, labour shortages and contentious government policies. With a background spanning government, industry and international trade, Haviland has helped position the BCC at the centre of the national conversation on growth.

Kemi Badenoch

With British politics fracturing on the left and the right, it’s not an easy time to be Leader of the Opposition, a task made harder following a disastrous 2024 general election result. After a bumpy start, Badenoch has found herself on firmer footing holding the government to account on economic policy while attempting to rebuild the Conservative Party’s relationship with business. Armed with a string of pro-growth policies she still faces an uphill battle to restore her party’s fortunes, but along the way she has become a powerful voice in support of economic growth.

Business of the Year

Tesco

Under CEO Ken Murphy Tesco has cemented itself as a powerhouse in the retail landscape and a favourite in the City, with impressive share price growth underlining the corporate success story. In an intensely competitive field the business has maintained impressive market share while pursuing portfolio expansion. The UK’s largest private sector employer is also sharing the spoils, with more than £130m being distributed to 22,000 employees through its investor scheme.

Babcock

David Lockwood, CEO of defence and engineering giant Babcock, will retire by the end of this year and he’ll do so on a high, having pulled off an impressive multi-year turnaround. While geopolitical realities and policy decisions have lifted the defence sector as a whole, Babcock’s relentless focus on operational efficiency, profitability and growth has paid off, with the company roaring back into the FTSE100 last year since when it’s seen impressive share price growth.

Next

Retail giant Next began the year by raising its profit forecast to north of £1bn following a particularly good Christmas, but years of hard graft have gone into one of the greatest transformation stories in British business history. CEO Simon Wolfson has taken the share price from around £8 to well over £100 and overseen an impressive dividend record. Through relentless headwinds Next has emerged as a jewel in the crown of British retail through canny investment, patience, discipline and foresight.

NatWest

High street lenders have enjoyed a good year but NatWest had an extra reason to celebrate as it finally returned to full private ownership in 2025, marking an end to 17 years of state involvement following the financial crisis. It marked the occasion by delivering record profits, impressive share price growth and bumper returns. It also snapped up wealth manager Evelyn Partners at the start of this year for a cool £2.7bn. While analysts will debate the merits of the deal, it was taken as a sign that the group has got its mojo back.

Revolut

The fintech juggernaut continues to impress, landing a $75bn valuation at the end of last year, up nearly 70 per cent on its 2024 price tag. From a shiny new London HQ Revolut top brass are celebrating the arrival – at last – of a full-fat British banking license as customers surge north of 65m and international expansion continues. While the City holds out hope for a UK listing, founder Nik Storonsky has been a strong voice in debates about the UK tech scene and capital markets.

Bank of the Year

OakNorth

A decade on from its launch, OakNorth has become one of the UK’s most successful digital banks. Since 2015, it has provided $21bn of lending to entrepreneur-led businesses across a broad range of sectors, supporting growth, innovation and job creation. The bank boasts of supporting the creation of more than 61,000 jobs and the development of over 38,000 new homes across the UK and US – the majority of which are affordable and social housing. OakNorth credits its success to combining technology with experienced human judgment and it remains focused on a growth trajectory, luring Virgin Money’s CFO and making strategic acquisitions.

Standard Chartered

While investors await a strategy update from long-running CEO Bill Winters this summer, analysts acknowledge his impressive decade-long turnaround of one of the world’s biggest banking giants. Shares have climbed north of 150 per cent since the start of 2024 thanks in part to disciplined costcutting and growth in wealth management. While last year’s Q4 results undershot expectations underlying profit before tax was still up 19 per cent to $1.2bn, and shareholders welcomed a healthy dividend while guidance implies an upgrade on the horizon.

ClearBank

ClearBank claims to have redefined what a modern British bank can be, boasting robust financial infrastructure with a clear mission to enable competition, innovation and growth across the UK financial ecosystem. As the UK’s first new clearing bank in over 250 years, ClearBank has delivered consistent progress focusing on secure, scalable, and transparent clearing and payment services to fintechs and banks, as well as to digital asset platforms and large-scale corporates. With deposits hitting £18bn at the start of this year and a new London-based headquarters – hailed as a “vote of confidence” by the City minister – growth and expansion plans show there’s no shortage of ambition.

Zopa



The neobank has parked its tanks on the lawns of the UK’s top lenders with a new high interest current account dubbed Biscuit. The firm’s chief strategy officer previously told City AM they were trying to build a bank that “gives the value no one else does”. And indeed they are rivalling their peers on that front, launching Biscuit with a 7.10 per cent AER on savings via its regular savings pot. But it’s not just on the current account front, the firm has diversified its portfolio with the acquisition of Rvvup to make a crack of the retail finance market space. In May last year the fintech sealed a milestone raising £80m in its first-ever London Stock Exchange bond listing, which put the firm on track for its bank account launch. And if all that wasn’t enough, Zopa did it while doubling its office footprint to a swanky new Canary Wharf headquarters where it will be rubbing shoulders with the industry’s bigwigs. A new Manchester office will also become home to around 500 engineers within the next couple of years.

Shawbrook

Shawbrook’s stock exchange listing in October last year was the biggest IPO in two years and was seized upon as evidence that there’s still life in our capital markets. Six months on and the share price has been on quite a ride but remains above the 370p initial pricing. Loan book and deposits have both grown over the course of the year, and so have pre-tax profits. The specialist SME lender continues to grow through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and stands out as a successful challenger that wasn’t afraid to embrace the public markets.

Investor of the Year

Dawn Capital

London-based Dawn Capital – “a family of investors, entrepreneurs, strategists and operational specialists” – is Europe’s leading specialist B2B software investor. Last year was one of strong portfolio exits: Onum acquired by CrowdStrike for $290m, Vulcan Cyber acquired by Tenable for $150m, and OpenGamma acquired by Trading Technologies. Dawn also backed UK ambition at pace, leading three standout rounds: Runware’s $50m Series A, inforcer’s $35m Series B, and Doubleword’s $12m Series A. They supported Flatpay, Denmark’s fastest-ever unicorn, as it expanded into the UK market and raised €145m at a €1.5b valuation. Dawn also actively supports the wider UK ecosystem, establishing and funding ‘AI Engine’, which over the last year brought together hundreds of hackers at a number of events, including at UCL and the House of Lords. Dawn’s current flagship fund, Dawn V, sits in the top 10 per cent of funds globally.

Balderton Capital

This flagship European venture capital firm, headquartered in London, has an impressive track record in identifying and backing the most promising tech startups and growth businesses including Darktrace, Wayve and Revolut where an initial seed of £1m in 2015 translated to a take-home profit of around $2bn in recent months. Nearly $6bn have been raised to invest from seed to IPO with more than 250 companies backed. With a focus on supporting talent and building long-term value, Balderton continues to provide the fuel for Europe and the UK’s tech revolution.

Artemis

Artemis – ‘the profit hunter’ – has ramped up to more than £40 billion in assets, up over £13 billion during the course of the last 12 months and is recognised as one of the top selling active asset managers. In recent months the firm landed two investment trusts, including the £940m Murray Income Trust. Their Artemis Global Income active equity fund is proving hugely popular, now standing at over £5.5bn having attracted nearly £2.5 billion over the last 12 months. City watchers singled out fund manager Philip Wolstencroft as a particularly safe pair of hands; he created Artemis’ SmartGARP investment system running across a range of areas and now accounting for £8.5bn.

W1M

A few of the City’s greyer and bushier eyebrows were raised when Waverton Asset Management – a darling of the West End investment scene – rebranded to the intimidatingly modern-sounding W1M, to reflect a fresh identity after merging with London & Capital. It has overseen a successful integration, and is in course to hit £25bn assets under management before the end of the year. A particular pocket of success has been its once-sleepy fixed income fund, which was early to take out a substantial long position in gilts at a time when others were losing their heads, and shorting Japanese bonds when the extent of Takaichi’s stimulus package – and her subsequent election victory – were far from a foregone conclusion.

Janus Henderson’s City of London Investment Trust

At a time when debate continues to rage around the health and future of UK equities, Janus Henderson’s Job Curtis has been one of the most credible and consistent champions of the UK public markets. As manager of the £2.8bn City of London Investment Trust, he has spent decades demonstrating and capitalising on the enduring strength of British companies and the role of equity markets at the heart of the UK economy. In 2026 the trust is on track to deliver 60 consecutive years of dividend increases, one of the longest records anywhere in global equity markets, reflecting a disciplined, long-term investment approach focused on resilient UK businesses capable of generating sustainable and growing income for shareholders across economic cycles. Under Curtis’ stewardship, the trust has become a cornerstone holding for generations of savers and pensioners, showing how public markets can reliably convert the success of UK companies into dependable returns for investors.

Wealth Management Company of the Year

Rathbones

Boasting nearly three centuries of heritage with a contemporary, client-centric approach, Rathbones is one of the UK’s oldest and largest wealth managers, with £115.6bn AUM (as at 31.12.25). Welcoming a new Group CEO, Jonathan Sorrell and a new Wealth CEO, Camilla Stowell, Rathbones has undergone significant internal repositioning whilst delivering impressive performance – including a 53.5% increase in profit before tax. Rathbones says it prides itself on an investment capability underpinned by a deep commitment to responsible investing – supported by long‑standing stewardship and engagement. Its Votes Against Slavery initiative – coming up to its seventh year – drives meaningful change by engaging UK‑listed companies to improve compliance with the Modern Slavery Act, using investor influence to promote transparency and accountability.

Quilter

Having bagged a dozen industry gongs in 2025, could they land a City AM trophy? Alongside last year’s cabinet of awards, Quilter saw core net inflows of roughly £9bn in 2025, a substantial increase on the previous year. The company’s total assets under management and administration hit £141.2 billion at the turn of the new year, a 5 per cent increase from the previous quarter and a near 20 per cent jump year-on-year. In an ultra competitive field Quilter’s share price growth has been solid over the past 12 months. Alongside the day job, their Quilter Foundation partners with charities tackling financial education, social mobility and food insecurity, with more than £4m distributed in grants and over 100,000 young people supported.

JM Finn

Representing the boutique end of the wealth management spectrum, JM Finn has a focus on private clients, charities and trusts. In their own words, “our success is built upon relationships, trust and word of mouth. Many of our clients have introduced us to members of their family to the extent that we often manage investment portfolios across multiple generations.” In 2025 they reported full year profits up 17 per cent while total assets under management and administration nudged up again to just under £12bn. With around 100 investment professionals looking after around 18,500 clients across their London and regional offices, the firm prides itself on the strength of its client relationships. Their Net Promoter Score – based on asking clients how willing they are to recommend the firm – is 67, against a UK wealth management industry average of 39.

Hargreaves Lansdown

A sector heavyweight that’s seen a change of ownership, Hargreaves Lansdown ended its long run as a London-listed firm following the £5.4bn acquisition by a consortium led by CVC. The change in status hasn’t been without a few bumps but new management are keen to emphasise investment in new technology and push for greater profitability. With more than £172bn of assets under administration – up by more than 10 per cent on last year – new business has increased along with underlying pre-tax profits which surged north of half a billion by the end of last year. A bump in client fees has caused some grumbling but for ambition and momentum – the platform passed the 2 million active client milestone – the business will take some beating.

St James’s Place

St James’s Place kicked off the year with funds under management hitting a record high of £220bn, up 16 per cent on the year. Gross inflows were also up nearly 20 per cent to £21bn and – impressively, for a company whose fee arrangements courted controversy just a few years ago – client retention remained high at nearly 95 per cent. With a share price performance reflecting a successful turnaround strategy, the firm undertook a £123m share buyback at the start of the year. CEO Mark FitzPatrick confirmed in February that the company had “successfully” implemented its new “simple, comparable charging structure”. Analysts noted after the most recent results that this wealth manager is firmly “on the road to recovery” and that market insurgents have been unable to knock St James’s Place from its “leading position in advice-led wealth management”.

Analyst of the Year

Kallum Pickering

The Peel Hunt economist’s notes are a must-read for anyone interested in macroeconomics across the City, especially after he published influential research in March last year showing how sky-high energy prices were the main problem in the UK’s “productivity puzzle”. Pickering offers analysis with conviction, giving firm views on the path interest rates should take for City AM’s Shadow Monetary Policy Committee and providing contextualised opinions on the UK economy in light of political developments at home and abroad.

Ruth Gregory

Capital Economics’ deputy chief UK economist is known as one of the country’s most reliable and insightful analysts. Her previous roles at the Treasury and OBR make her an authority on UK government policy and the state of public finances. Her team’s reports on the size of the Chancellor’s headroom and possible tax options were particularly useful ahead of last year’s Budget while her views and forecasts on interest rates, as noted in City AM’s Shadow Monetary Policy Committee, have generally aligned with the Bank of England’s decisions. Deep research combined with experience, insight and clarity make Gregory a top City voice.

Kathleen Brooks

Few analysts have their finger on the pulse as well as Kathleen Brooks. When her lengthy emails drop, with neat sub-sections in tow and regularly accompanied with a compelling chart, journalists can breathe a sigh of relief for some sharp analysis. Brooks will take you through the full unfolding drama of market turmoil, whilst providing strong insight with every accompanying line. This particularly shone through in the height of the conflict in the Middle East where Brooks would provide a direct and clear breakdown of everything from oil and equities to the Bank of England and macro consequences all in a neat package whilst keeping political dramas in context.

Chris Beauchamp

Chris Beauchamp is a standout for strong company analysis across a mammoth portfolio of sectors. As chief market analyst at IG, Beauchamp has become one of the most trusted voices in global finance. With a honed wit coupled with strong analytical instincts, Beauchamp will provide the breakdown of a company’s bottom line or a macro trend in fashionable time. On topics that can often be dry to the average reader, Beauchamp manages to provide a depth of insight with a punch that leaves you spoilt for choice to pick a favourite line.

Martin Beck

Whether he’s providing fast commentary on a 7am data release or important chewing over thorny policy issues, WPI Strategy’s in-house economic mega-brain is certain to provide deep, informative analysis that clearly explains the problems facing the UK economy. Beck, formerly an economist at multiple consultancies and state institutions, has consistently provided unique analysis on some of the often-missed aspects of public affairs, including amendments in parliament and ministerial speeches. His slight optimism bias is also a valuable corrective to the doom and gloom.

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Consultancy Company of the Year

Kroll

Kroll, the global financial and risk advisory firm, operates its largest office with more than 1,000 employees in Southwark, London. There were around 200 new joiners in 2025. Notable, publicly disclosed Kroll assignments include The Post Office, Thames Water, Claire’s and legendary Simmons Bars in the Square Mile, in addition to the sale of several firms on behalf of the British Growth Fund. Kroll is currently busy assisting businesses as they navigate the Iran war with situational assessments and risk trigger frameworks, as well scenario planning, business continuity and crisis management. Most recently, Kroll brought innovation, transparency and precision to the private credit market through the introduction of its ‘benchmarks’ platform, and London was the launch destination for new service lines Kroll Economics and Decision Intelligence. Kroll is the world’s leading independent valuer of illiquid assets but the outfit is also armed with a strong cadre of experts in fraud, cyber, AI, investigations, digital assets, grey zone warfare, reputation, fund solutions, restructuring, compliance and regulation, who operate out of London. This is a big beast that finds itself at the heart of many contemporary issues.

Grant Thornton

Breaking away from the trend of layoffs and consolidation in the professional services sector, Grant Thornton UK took a different path following its landmark £1.5bn deal with private equity firm Cinven in 2024. Flush with cash, CEO Malcolm Gomersall launched a bold drive to bring on 160 new partners over the next two years. The advisory giant also committed in January to a £500m investment programme to modernise its operating model, aiming to become the fastest-moving player in the mid-market.

Flint Global

Flint Global has cemented itself as one of the UK’s most respected and successful advisory firms, reaching a £190m valuation following its sale to buyout firm Cinven in 2025. Its nuanced and varied offering – spanning complex political, policy and investment analysis – has proven especially attractive to corporates and investors navigating the macroeconomic and geopolitical “perma-crisis” of recent years. With its expanding global footprint and the backing of Cinven, Flint is well positioned to build on this momentum in the years ahead.

Sodali & Co

Formed following the combination of Powerscourt and Morrow Sodali the agency has undergone transformation while growing its influence across the City’s corporate advisory landscape. The firm has evolved from a boutique London communications adviser into a global advisory platform of 400 colleagues serving more than 2,000 clients in 70 countries. In the UK, the strategic communications team now advises more than 120 organisations across the FTSE 100, 250 and wider public markets. In the latest Corporate Advisers Rankings Guide (February), S&C strengthened its standing in the Financial PR rankings, increasing its client base and rising to 6th by total client market capitalisation, up from 10th in 2025. S&C’s integrated model combines strategic communications, proxy advisory and capital markets intelligence to deliver outcomes that extend beyond media coverage. This approach was demonstrated in Primary Health Properties’ contested takeover of Assura plc, where S&C helped secure strong institutional and retail investor support. They cite disciplined strategy, candid advice and measurable results as reasons why Sodali & Co has become one of the City’s most effective corporate advisers.

Henham Strategy

A start-up advisory to compete with bigger players in this category, since completing the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business programme in 2025 Henham Strategy has gone from strength to strength. A public affairs and policy consultancy specialising in place, investment and growth, Henham has targeted growth markets, building its expertise and client-base in topics including economic development, data centres, sports investment, fintech and the innovation economy. Alongside near-100% client retention, Henham has grown its client base by 30% and seen profits grow by more than 50%. Notable client wins include various Combined Authorities, Standard Life, UK Private Capital, The Crown Estate, Leeds United’s owners, London Stansted Airport, and numerous fintech firms — the latter partly through Henham’s role running Fintech Founders, a free sector-wide membership organisation.

City Champion of the Year

Andy Briggs MBE

The affable and down-to-earth CEO of Phoenix Group has become a leading voice in industry debates on pensions reform, investment and capital markets. Briggs has consistently argued for policies that he believes will strengthen the UK as a global financial centre and through his advocacy for unlocking pension capital to support growth and infrastructure, Briggs has played an important role in promoting the long-term competitiveness of the City of London.

Dame Amanda Blanc

An undisputed City grandee, Dame Amanda has had a stellar business career that’s taken her to the top of the top of her industry. As chief executive of Aviva she has led a decisive turnaround, restoring profitability and shareholder confidence. A former chair of the Association of British Insurers and a widely respected voice in financial services, she has played a prominent role in championing the UK insurance sector and the City of London more broadly. She stood down as the Treasury’s Women in Finance Champion at the end of last year.

Simon French

Few understand the City and its needs and concerns better than Simon French. The former civil servant turned economist and columnist offers some of the sharpest analysis in the Square Mile, week after week. He is always ready to trumpet the success of the City, and hold politicians to account when they threaten that success. If you need someone to go beyond the headlines and explain the true economic impact of events and trends in the UK and beyond, Mr French is your man. He brings great insight, clarity and originality to debates about the economy and the City’s place in it.

Dame Susan Langley

Dame Susan is the 697th Lord Mayor of the City of London, the third woman to hold the office, and the first to be styled “Lady Mayor”. A founding member of the Government’s Women’s Business Council, she is a past recipient of the Insurance Institute of London President’s Award, the FS Women in the City Achievement Award. Born in the East End (the Pearly Kings and Queens Association honoured her as the first ever Lady Pearly Mayor of the City of London) she is passionate about social mobility and involved in a number of charitable and mentoring roles. As the City of London’s Lady Mayor she is a global ambassador for the Square Mile and the focus of her term is on ensuring the City makes a positive contribution to wider society while solidifying London’s position as the world’s premier financial and professional services hub.

Omar Ali CBE

EY’S Global Financial Services Leader Omar Ali CBE has brought energy and verve to TheCityUK, the financial and professional services industry group that he’s chaired since July 2025. In this role he’s become known across the City for his warmth, insight and passion for London’s role as a leading financial institution. In his day job he’s responsible for over 60,000 people dedicated to serving the financial services sector globally − an industry that makes up nearly a third of EY’s business and which serves as the beating heart of the City of London. Outside of EY, Omar is Board Chair of TheCityUK, an advisor to the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade, a member of the City of London Corporation’s Office for Investment: Financial Services, and a Board Non-Executive Director of The England and Wales Cricket Finance, Audit & Risk Committee.

Law Firm of the Year

Stewarts

Stewarts reported the most successful financial period in its history, with revenue of £111.6m, a 22 per cent increase on the previous year. The highest-paid partner at the firm took home £2.6m, putting Stewarts’ top-tier compensation on par with many “Magic Circle” and US-based firms in London. Stewarts has maintained its position as one of the most active firms in the London High Court. The firm was involved in a landmark divorce ruling last year, after the Supreme Court upheld a Court of Appeal decision in Standish v Standish, resulting in the largest-ever reduction of a divorce award, from £45m to £25m. The firm represented the former CFO of UBS, Clive Standish, against his former wife, Anna Standish.

Ashurst

British-Australian firm Ashurst became the latest to announce a big Atlantic merger, as the firm agreed to a deal with US firm Perkins Coie in November, marking the end of Ashurst’s decades-long search for a high-calibre US partner. This merger creates a top-20 global law firm with combined annual revenues of around $2.7bn to $3.4bn. This comes as Ashurst officially surpassed £1bn in revenue for the first time in its most recent financial results, marking the firm’s ninth consecutive year of growth.

Hogan Lovells

Hogan Lovells also followed the trend of “mega-mergers” in 2026, announcing its own transformative tie-up that rivals those of Ashurst and A&O. Hogan struck a deal with Wall Street’s oldest law firm, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, in a merger that is expected to create one of the largest law firms in the world by revenue. This comes as Hogan crossed the $3bn mark in its 2025 financial results, officially surpassing $3.28bn (£2.49bn). This marked the third consecutive year of record growth, with profit per equity partner (PEP) increasing by over 15 per cent to $3.52m.

Addleshaw Goddard

Addleshaw Goddard has undertaken a major strategic transformation that saw it break through the £500m revenue mark last year, an eighth consecutive year of growth bringing profit per equity partner up to £1m. The firm has repositioned itself as a formidable force within the competitive landscape of City law firms with a renewed focus on financial services and international expansion. The firm moved into swanky new City offices from where it boasts eye-catching client hospitality and events.

Gibson Dunn

Celebrating 135 years in 2025, Gibson Dunn has continued to see significant growth and development in an ever-changing world and legal market. Over the course of the year, the firm promoted 42 colleagues to partner, whilst also welcoming 31 lateral partners, along with over 350 associates and of counsel, globally. This growth is also reflected in the work that the firm has done, with more than 1,150 announced or closed transactional deals with an aggregate value exceeding $890 billion including having a hand in Axel Springer’s acquisition of the Telegraph. Its restructuring team led $80bn of liability management exercises, earning top rankings from Octus and Debtwire. The IP practice was named The American Lawyer’s 2025 IP Litigation Department of the Year, securing major wins for global tech and pharmaceutical leaders while its employment practice also stands out.

Insurance Company of the Year

Zurich

Zurich had a headline-dominating start to 2026, driven by a landmark acquisition of leading UK-based speciality insurer Beazley, which positions the company as a “global speciality powerhouse.” Despite being turned down twice, Zurich’s board didn’t stop trying to get its hands on this Lloyd’s syndicate jewel, paying out a whopping £8.1bn ($10.8bn) for the deal. And it wasn’t just getting its feet into the cyber market; Zurich – which employs 5,000 people in the UK – also agreed to acquire Generali’s property and casualty (P&C) operations in Ireland, thereby expanding the Swiss giant’s presence in the Irish market.

McGill and Partners

Founded in 2019, the firm has become the fastest-growing global specialty (re)insurance broker, scaling entirely through organic growth and a unique talent strategy, rather than acquisitions. Now in its seventh year, MGP employs over 580 colleagues across 10 international offices and supports over 950 clients, with a significant emphasis in London. In 2025 the firm materially outperformed wider market growth rates, delivering 23 per cent organic revenue growth to $266m while maintaining strong profitability and exceptional client retention. MGP has led digital transformation in the London market through proprietary platforms and AI-enabled tools developed with partners including Google and Salesforce, enhancing broking insight, speed and productivity. Through sustained growth, market-leading innovation and differentiated solutions for complex risks, MGP continues to set a new benchmark for the future of specialty insurance broking.

Aviva

Aviva steered one of the City’s true megadeals last year, bagging Direct Line for a cool £3.7bn, strengthening its position in UK general insurance. Operating profit was up around 25 per cent in 2025, heading north of £2bn and marking the fifth year of profitable growth. CEO Amanda Blanc has certainly made her mark as a multi-year turnaround pays off. Commenting on 2025’s results she said “We have achieved our 2026 financial targets one year early, highlighting the rapid and sustained progress we are making.” Shareholders have been rewarded with an increased dividend alongside a punchy share buyback programme.

Inigo

Nominated in this category in 2023 – just three years after being founded – Inigo kicked off 2026 by becoming part of Radian after the US group acquired the specialist underwriter for $1.67bn. As part of Radian, Inigo will operate as a standalone business unit in London, maintaining its structure and brand identity. Its growth has been dramatic and impressive with solid premium growth and an increasing scale at Lloyd’s. The blockbuster acquisition of a business that didn’t exist six years ago proves they’ve been doing something right.

Markel International

Markel International is powering its market growth by combining London-led performance with disciplined, profitable expansion across its global footprint. In 2025 and 2026, London served as the launchpad for strategic moves including the restructure into five business units and expansion into Japan, Korea and Italy, strengthening Markel’s position as a global specialty insurer. Markel made 419 new international hires in 2025 now standing at around 1,800 employees, and is growing its early careers cohort by 52 per cent for 2026 to continue serving as a talent engine for the City, including a 60 per cent rise in graduate roles and a 233 per cent increase in apprenticeships, with 100 per cent retention of apprentices and graduates since 2024. Not bad for a sector where the average age is getting older each year. In high-growth areas such as Cyber and Fintech, Markel has expanded its value add services, including pre-loss support and enhanced war cover. Together with the acquisition of MECO and strong divisional performance, Markel’s disciplined strategy and London-centred leadership position it as a real category contender.

Entrepreneur of the Year

David Silver

David Silver has been at the forefront of AI development, having been involved in the development of Google Deepmind since it was started in 2013. Now, the computer scientist has left Britain’s biggest AI business to start his own – Ineffable Intelligence. Silver is already seeking $1bn in funding for the firm’s inaugural round which, if complete, would value Ineffable at around $4bn. He remains a professor at UCL, an inspiration to academics who want to try their hand at becoming an entrepreneur.

Barney Hussey-Yeo

Barney Hussey-Yeo secured unicorn status for his AI financial assistant Cleo in the last year after a path of accelerated growth. An entrepreneur to his core, Hussey-Yeo also serves as an angel investor, which he describes as “writing $10k to $100k cheques to exceptional founders”. In September, he told City AM he was inspired to launch Cleo by entrepreneur Matt Clifford, who instilled the mantra “the biggest risk is not taking the risk” into him. The straight-talking fintech chief has become one of the City’s most vocal champions and often critic – after he picked up his business and moved it stateside following frustrations with regulation. But last year saw the big return of Cleo to the UK and Hussey-Yeo pulled no punches with his call to action for the UK. Famed for his LinkedIn think pieces the fintech maverick has had no hesitation in handing out lashings on the lack of enthusiasm for a London listing or regulatory headaches. Indeed, the Prime Minister found himself caught in this after Hussey-Yeo met Sir Keir Starmer at a Downing Street mixer. “Likely not getting invited back,” Hussey-Yeo wrote on LinkedIn after writing about his grilling on the PM.

Co-Founders, Faculty AI

Marc Warner, Angie Ma and Andrew Brookes founded one of the UK’s first AI startups, well before the technology became mainstream, in 2014 “because we thought that AI would be the most important technology of our time.” Advance Skills Initiative, or Faculty as it would later become, has found a sweet spot in the market – able to combine its advanced software with consultancy work for businesses and government, both in the UK and beyond. In January, the company was bought by consultancy giant Accenture in a deal that resulted in a valuation of around $1bn. They define their sole purpose as making AI “useful to the world.”

Mia Drennan

From City temp to fintech superstar, Mia’s entrepreneurial story is as inspiring as it is triumphant. She founded GLAS in 2011 on a mission to transform debt administration services, an area traditionally the domain of big banks. With just £6,000 she launched the business and says she landed her first client after 400 meetings. The firm now administers more than £550bn in assets, generating revenue north of £100m. Earlier this year Oakley Capital took a majority stake, valuing the business at a minimum of £1bn. Her ambition still drives her; she said earlier this year that “our goal is to be a £5 billion company on the next exit.”

Alice Bentinck

Alice Bentinck has helped redefine how startups are created. As cofounder and CEO of Entrepreneurs First, she pioneered “talent investing”, backing founders before they even have a business idea. In 2026 the company raised $200m at a $1.3bn valuation, achieving unicorn status. Investors include LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, Stripe founders John and Patrick Collison, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Stripe corporate officer Claire Hughes Johnson, British angel investor Charlie Songhurst and Index Ventures partner Danny Rimer. Its portfolio companies surpassed $16bn in combined value. Through her vision, Bentinck has helped launch hundreds of technology startups and positioned Britain at the forefront of the global startup ecosystem.

Innovative Company of the Year

XTX

While the company doesn’t shout it from the rooftops, XTX is one of the most advanced technology businesses in the UK, if not the world. The Kings Cross-based business turns a bigger profit, per head, than any other British firm, making £1.3bn profit in 2024 despite having only a couple hundred staff. Fiendishly clever algorithms and immense computing power are key to XTX’s success, with the trading firm reportedly having access to more top-end Nvidia chips than even US tech giants like Meta. The company’s extensive charity work to encourage more innovation is also laudable.

Engine

As the first generation of the UK’s fintech talent diversify their revenue streams, Starling has broken from its peers to double down on its tech background. Led by the man who clicked publish on the Starling app, Engine is a subsidiary of the group that sells the bank’s core operating system to other banks – and it has quickly become the fastest growing segment of the business. In 2024, Engine contributed an albeit modest £8.7m in income to the group, but that marked a 284 per cent year-on-year increase. Those in the fintech ecosystem have quickly taken notice of Engine, and it led to Starling doubling down on the area. Engine’s chief revealed to City AM last December that the neobank’s subsidiary was moving into its own office and set for a hiring spree across London. And the bank is firing all on all cylinders with its growing customer base. At the beginning of November Engine signed Tangerine Bank – one of the “Big 5” banks in Canada boasting $1.4trn in assets – marking the first customer for the tech firm which is actually bigger than Starling.

Wayve

If you haven’t heard of Wayve you’ve almost certainly seen the company’s innovation in and around London. The business develops autonomous driving technology to rival the likes of Google-owned Waymo. In February Wayve raised more than $1bn in a funding round at a valuation of $8.6bn, cementing its status as one of the UK’s most valuable tech businesses. Wayve claims its technology, which is focused on software over hardware, gives it the edge over rivals.

Nscale

Nscale has a pretty short history, having only been set up a couple of years ago, which makes it even more impressive that in March the company raised $2bn, the largest Series C round in European history, valuing it at a whopping $14.6bn. The Nvidia-backed company is vital to the UK’s artificial intelligence ambitions, providing the power – via data centres and supercomputers – that top AI systems are in desperate need of. Founder Josh Payne, already a billionaire, is just 32 years old.

Freedom

New for 2026, Freedom aims to transform our relationship with our pensions by embedding banking and card infrastructure directly into the pension journey. Its platform enables providers to offer accounts, payments and card access under their own brand, while keeping assets invested and compliant within the pension system. Rather than being forced to move pension savings into a separate bank account just to pay bills or withdraw cash, Freedom’s tech enables members to manage retirement income directly from within their pension. The firm has now secured a strategic partnership with Visa to embed regulated payments and card infrastructure directly into pension schemes and has just signed its first pension fund at launch in March.