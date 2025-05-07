Revealed: The 2025 City AM Awards Winners

The gongs were handed out on stage in the Guildhall, following a speech from former Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane.

The winners of the 2025 City AM Awards were unveiled at a glittering ceremony in the heart of the Square Mile last night in front of 500 guests.

The winners of the 2025 City AM Awards were unveiled at a glittering ceremony in the heart of the Square Mile last night in front of 500 guests. City AM’s UK editor Jon Robinson. City AM’s Nzima Ndangana, Sophie Pearce and Alys Denby. Entertainment from the Boisdale band. Sky News’ Ian King.

City AM Editor-in-Chief, Christian May, earlier welcomed guests to the event, hailing the massive contribution businesses make to the UK’s prosperity.

“City AM turns 20 later this year and these Awards have been going for over a decade, and we take it very seriously. Our Judges take it seriously.

“And for us it’s a rare moment, all too rare, to bring our world together – and you are all in our world, whether you like it or not – we do our best to understand, explain, explore and write about you – your business, your sector, your competitors, your ups and downs… and tonight is squarely about the ups.

“You are finalists because you are excellent at what you do – and if you emerge a winner it’s because the judges felt you really stand out.”

City AM welcomed guests from the worlds of business, politics and the media, including LBC’s Nick Ferrari. City AM Editor-in-Chief, Christian May, speaking ahead of the event, hailing the massive contribution businesses make to the UK’s prosperity.

Referring to the government’s quest for economic growth, May said:

“I wish them well in their growth agenda but the truth is, that agenda is personified in this room – by you, your colleagues, your investors, your shareholders, your customers – you’re the ones that will power growth in this country and that’s just one of the many reasons why we’re so pleased to be in your company tonight.”

Andy Haldane, and author and City AM columnist Eliza Filby. City AM was joined by columnist Libby Brodie and the Naked Wines team. Entrepreneur and philanthropist John Caudwell.

Full list of winners

Analyst of the Year: Peel Hunt’s Charles Hall

Bank of the Year: Allica Bank, with NatWest being Highly Commended

Insurance Company of the Year: Howden

Law Firm of the Year: Freeths

Investor of the Year: Early-stage VC firm Antler, with SJP’s Justin Onuekwusi being Highly Commended

The City of London Corporation policy chairman Chris Hayward. WPI Strategy wins Consultancy and Advisory of the Year. Rolls-Royce picks up the award for Company of the Year. Beam wins Innovation of the Year. Cavendish’s Lisa Gordon wins City Champion.

Consultancy and Advisory Firm of the Year: WPI Strategy

Entrepreneur of the Year: Founders of Wild, Charlie Bowes-Lyon and Freddy Ward, with Ancient and Brave’s Kate Prince being Highly Commended

Technology Company of the Year: Raspberry Pi

Antler wins Investor of the Year. Raspberry Pi scores Technology Business of the Year. Freeths wins Law Firm of the Year. Howden picks up Insurance Company of the Year. Charlie Bowes-Lyon and Freddy Ward win Entrepreneur of the Year.

Innovative Company of the Year: Beam, with Meatly being Highly Commended

City Champion of the Year: Cavendish Chair Lisa Gordon, with the QCA’s James Ashton being Highly Commended

Personality of the Year: UK Hospitality’s Kate Nicholls

Business of the Year: Rolls-Royce

City AM Awards 2025 host Oli Barrett. RSA chief executive Andy Haldane gives remarks ahead of the Awards. Kate Nicholls OBE is awarded Personality of the Year.

Congratulations to all City AM Awards Winners

The full list of nominees and citations in each category can be found HERE.

A full gallery of images from the Awards will be uploaded to CityAM.com