Revealed: The 2025 City AM Awards Winners
The winners of the 2025 City AM Awards were unveiled at a glittering ceremony in the heart of the Square Mile last night in front of 500 guests.
The gongs were handed out on stage in the Guildhall, following a speech from former Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane.
City AM Editor-in-Chief, Christian May, earlier welcomed guests to the event, hailing the massive contribution businesses make to the UK’s prosperity.
“City AM turns 20 later this year and these Awards have been going for over a decade, and we take it very seriously. Our Judges take it seriously.
“And for us it’s a rare moment, all too rare, to bring our world together – and you are all in our world, whether you like it or not – we do our best to understand, explain, explore and write about you – your business, your sector, your competitors, your ups and downs… and tonight is squarely about the ups.
“You are finalists because you are excellent at what you do – and if you emerge a winner it’s because the judges felt you really stand out.”
Referring to the government’s quest for economic growth, May said:
“I wish them well in their growth agenda but the truth is, that agenda is personified in this room – by you, your colleagues, your investors, your shareholders, your customers – you’re the ones that will power growth in this country and that’s just one of the many reasons why we’re so pleased to be in your company tonight.”
Full list of winners
Analyst of the Year: Peel Hunt’s Charles Hall
Bank of the Year: Allica Bank, with NatWest being Highly Commended
Insurance Company of the Year: Howden
Law Firm of the Year: Freeths
Investor of the Year: Early-stage VC firm Antler, with SJP’s Justin Onuekwusi being Highly Commended
Consultancy and Advisory Firm of the Year: WPI Strategy
Entrepreneur of the Year: Founders of Wild, Charlie Bowes-Lyon and Freddy Ward, with Ancient and Brave’s Kate Prince being Highly Commended
Technology Company of the Year: Raspberry Pi
Innovative Company of the Year: Beam, with Meatly being Highly Commended
City Champion of the Year: Cavendish Chair Lisa Gordon, with the QCA’s James Ashton being Highly Commended
Personality of the Year: UK Hospitality’s Kate Nicholls
Business of the Year: Rolls-Royce
Congratulations to all City AM Awards Winners
The full list of nominees and citations in each category can be found HERE.
A full gallery of images from the Awards will be uploaded to CityAM.com