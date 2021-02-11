City A.M. TV: Daily Market Snapshot (video)

After strong gains in early February, US and European equity markets have mostly drifted sideways this week.

The key question now is: Are equities merely pausing for breath and consolidating their gains (before the uptrend resumes); OR – are they about to ‘top out’ and sell-off over coming trading days? In this brief clip we think about the answer to that question, and whether short positions in US equity futures now offer an attractive risk reward.

Today is light on major events and data releases, which include weekly jobless claims in the US, a speech by the Dutch central bank President, and earnings reports from a number of key US companies.

