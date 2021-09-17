City A.M. to return to print this coming Monday September 20

After eighteen months of pandemic-induced absence, City A.M. will return to London’s streets as a physical newspaper this Monday September 20.

We suspended printing in March 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, instead bringing you all the news from business and politics here on CityAM.com.

We will keep doing exactly that, but with a print newspaper alongside – with in-depth analysis, features, as well as all the news you need to set you up for the day.

London’s business newspaper will return almost 16 years to the day since it first appeared on the streets of the Square Mile.

Ahead of the relaunch, we have added another 150 distribution points in the commuter belt, meaning the paper will be available from some 600 stations.

And for the first time we will be available in a host of co-working spaces across London, including the WeWork estate.

City A.M. will launch with a new editor, too, with Andy Silvester at the helm.

He joined the paper from The Sun in 2019 as Deputy Editor.

““Every business has had to adapt during the pandemic, and I’m glad to say we have – our digital operation has gone from strength to strength and the exceptional team of reporters and editors I’m now privileged to lead has continued to serve London’s business community well,” he said.

“But print is in City A.M.’s DNA, and we hope with our return to the streets we can play our small part in restoring the vitality and vibrancy of the Square Mile and London as a whole.”

The paper will publish Monday to Friday as before lockdown, and the return to print has in part been facilitated by the backing of FTSE 250 Company, IG Group, which has been a key commercial partner since City A.M. launched in 2005.

Commenting on the announcement, the Lord Mayor of the City of London, The Rt Hon William Russell, said:



“City A.M.’s temporary absence has been just one of the many visible signs that the City has been experiencing over the past 18 months, but its return to our streets will serve as a powerful indicator that the capital remains a world-leading business hub, brimming with energy and dynamism. It will give me immense pleasure to say welcome back, City A.M.”



Matt Macklin, IG Group UK head, added:



“City A.M. has long served London’s busy professionals with timely news and information. We are thrilled to see the return of their print edition to help bring back the buzz in one of the world’s leading global financial centres.”