City A.M. marks 20th year with rebrand and weekly London Standard partnership

City A.M. is embarking on its 20th year of existence with a fresh rebrand and an exciting new partnership with the now weekly London Standard.

70,000 copies of City A.M.’s re-branded print edition will be available from 6am Monday – Thursday, alongside the new weekly edition of the Evening Standard, now called The London Standard.

The London Standard will be distributed from 4pm on Thursday afternoons from 26 September, available until the following Monday morning.

City A.M. and the London Standard have agreed on a distribution agreement to ensure London commuters have a choice of reading material when using the rails.

The deal covers zones 1-6 on the Underground, with The London Standard distributing 150,000 copies throughout a network of 530 co-branded distribution points.

In May, the Evening Standard announced it would end its daily print edition as losses continued to bite.

City A.M.’s Chief Operating Officer, Harry Owen, said: “Alongside our ever-growing focus on digital reach, there remains an undeniably special and valuable place for print. This new partnership between two of London’s most iconic media brands will ensure that residents and commuters continue to be served by quality newspapers and magazines.

As an industry, we are moving into a more collaborative space, and I’m delighted that we are partnering with the Evening Standard, ensuring high-quality print content is available seven days a week across London.”

Albert Read, Executive Chairman of the Evening Standard said: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with City A.M. and bringing these two formidable titles together. As the Standard embarks on the next phase of its journey, its new weekly print publication will set the bar high, reaching new readers, and reflecting the dynamism and excitement of London.’

In addition to the partnership, City A.M., which marked the start of its 20th year in September, announced a major digital and print redesign.

City A.M.’s new logo will be rolled out in print and across digital and social channels from 26 September and represents the biggest evolution in the brand’s style and tone.

City A.M.’s rebrand will be in print, online, through socials and on the app

The redesign has been carried out by Manchester-based creative agency THG Studios and includes a striking new logo and masthead. City A.M. is owned by THG.

It will also be reflected on the newspaper’s app, which been downloaded by over 20,000 users since launching.

Chief Operating Officer, Harry Owen, said: “The changes we’re starting to unveil from September 26 constitute the biggest update to our visual identity in our 20 year existence. All of us at City A.M. are excited by the bold new design but also by what this investment says about our confidence in the future.

Our commitment to print is underscored by the paper’s eye-catching new layout and design, but this is more than a rebrand; we’re overhauling the functionality and user experience of our website and app, and investing in bespoke studio space in our City offices and at THG in Manchester, to boost our video and audio output. The brand roll-out will also include our partnership content with Reach and the daily business & financial news coverage City AM provides across print and digital titles.”

At the end of the summer of 2024, City A.M. announced it had moved into new offices in the heart of the Square Mile, on Cheapside between St Paul’s and Bank.