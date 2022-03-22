City A.M. Awards 2022: Innovative Company of the Year

The City is back, and so are the City A.M. Awards, recognising the best of the Square Mile, Canary Wharf and London’s business community – which has shown shown resilience, innovation and adaptability like never before over the past year. We’re delighted to host what will be a wonderful celebration of the capital’s rebound, but we need your nominations to do it. After months of uncertainty, it’s time to look forward – and say well done to those who came to the fore in the most difficult of circumstances.

Firms that bring a welcome disruption

This category seeks a winner with an unapologetically disruptive approach to business, taking on dominant players and shaking up sometimes-stale industries. Nominees this year range from a company powering the street food revolution to a business promising mortgages in seconds. Which business will revolutionise the way we live in years to come?

Bitstamp Bringing certainty to cryptocurrency transactions isn’t always easy, but that’s where Bitstamp comes in. Over the past year its innovative and secure platform has grown and grown, and the arrival of former Starling Bank chief operating officer Julian Sawyer has seen the firm kick on its discussions with regulators to ensure that digital assets are safe, tradeable and traceable.

HopIn HopIn moved fast at the beginning of the pandemic to keep the events industry alive, with new technology allowing for hybrid and virtual conferences that felt intuitive and (semi) normal. The UK-based firm was named Europe’s fastestgrowing start-up ever and in just two years grew its valuation to a staggering $7.75bn.

Molo Plenty of upstarts have promised mortgages without the faff, but Molo might be the first to actually achieve it. Since launching in 2018, the online-only platform delivers online mortgages to customers that are underwritten fully online, with decisions reached in seconds rather than weeks. CEO Francesca Carlesi is hoping to bring to life the dream of the one-click mortgage, helped by two significant recent raises.

Skytra Airlines have hedged fuel for decades – but they’d never hedged revenues before. Skytra allows airlines to see the global aviation industry in every facet, allowing airlines to predict revenue streams, monitor real-time pricing and prepare for volatility. In 2021 Skytra received FCA approval that allows it to offer derivatives on aviation revenues, a step-change for the industry.

SumUP London-headquartered SumUp came into its own during the pandemic, powering contactless and credit-card technology for thousands of nano and micro businesses. If you’ve bought a street-food staple or paid for a black cab with a card recently, odds are it was SumUp behind the tech. The firm raises a further significant amount in 2021 as it continues to roll out its technology across the world.

