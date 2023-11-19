City A.M. and Street Soccer Foundation team up to change lives through football

City A.M. this weekend teamed up with the Street Soccer Foundation’s latest project at West Ham United’s London Stadium to help change lives through the power of the beautiful game.

On International Football For Good Day on Sunday the London Stadium hosted a successful football and e-sports tournament with the aim of helping homeless and disadvantaged young people and City A.M. were on hand as exclusive media partner.

This was part of the first Football For Good Day, a global initiative harnessing the sport’s power across 56 Commonwealth countries.

Street Soccer Foundation snaps

Former England player Paul Stewart

“They’re a great cause and a great concept to involve people who are struggling in life,” Paul Stewart, a former England international who has witnessed the Academy’s work first-hand, told City A.M. last week ahead of the event.

“I was at the first programme at Liverpool and saw the difference it made to lives. To see the progress was phenomenal.

“We sometimes forget that in this world it’s difficult for some to find their way. These events raise the profile of the issue of homelessness and the most vulnerable in society in a sport that is massive. I think it’s important to use those platforms to highlight issues in our society.

“Football is the biggest sport in the world, and with the revenue it generates we should give something back. Clubs have a responsibility to do something in their communities. Street Soccer is one of the programmes that does that.”

City A.M. hails the event as a success, judging by the competitive nature of the final.

The Chelsea Foundation won the Football For Good Trophy, beating Foundation 92 3-1 in the final.

You can get involved with Football For Good Day. To sign up for the sleepout at the London Stadium, visit footballforgood.global/sleepout/ and to watch a live stream of the Street Soccer Foundation Academy Champions Trophy tournament see footballforgood.global/ffg23/