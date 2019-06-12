Wednesday 12 June 2019 10:09 pm
Chris Tremlett: England should combat the dangerous Chris Gayle with all-out pace at the Rose Bowl
Share
England play West Indies at the Rose Bowl on Friday and I’m sure they won’t be complacent about what Jason Holder’s side can do. West Indies’ fast bowling attack have shown how good they can be, demolishing Pakistan for just 105 in their opening game and reducing Australia to 79-5 in their second with aggressive short-pitch bowling. While Trevor Bayliss and his players will have spoken about how to combat bouncers, I think it’s a batsman they will fear the most. Read more: World Cup format needs reviewing, says Scotland chief executive
Chris Gayle may be 39 years old but he’s still one of the most
dangerous batsmen in the world – a fact England know all too well,
having been on the receiving end of his destruction already this
year.
Gayle smashed scores of 135 from 129 balls, 162 from 92 and 77
from 27 in February’s 2-2 one-day international series draw and he
always seems to find form against England.
Once he gets his eye in and on a roll pretty much everything in
his arc disappears so I think the hosts need to focus on dismissing
him early on. Chris Woakes generally takes the new ball for England,
but I would like to see Mark Wood paired with Jofra Archer in
Southampton.
Woakes can swing the ball, but at 83mph to 85mph he is more likely
be hit off his line by Gayle, whereas Wood and Archer have genuine
pace.
Unlike at Trent Bridge or The Oval, where a top-edge can fly 65m
for a six, the Rose Bowl is a big ground with long boundaries square
of the wicket. It would take a good clean hit to send a well-directed
bouncer 80m, so bouncers can be a defensive tactic as well as a
wicket-taking option.
Wood spoke this week about his friendly competition with Archer to
see who can bowl the fastest and, having reached 95mph in Saturday’s
win over Bangladesh, they can both bring the fear factor – even to
someone as experienced as Gayle.
If England can unsettle him and rough him up with some short stuff
early on he might fall or be susceptible to full deliveries which
follow.
The longer boundaries should also help spin, so I expect to see
Moeen Ali back in the side alongside Adil Rashid for one of the fast
bowlers, unless the wet weather provides a really juicy,
seamer-friendly wicket.
England bounced back impressively against Bangladesh after the
defeat by Pakistan and I fully expect them to win once more.
The batting is in a good place following Jason Roy’s excellent
153 in Cardiff and if the rain stays away and Gayle doesn’t fly out
of the blocks I’m confident of another victory.
Share