Chris Pincher: Former Tory whip resigns as MP triggering third by-election for Sunak

Conservative MP Chris Pincher has resigned as an MP triggering a third by-election for Rishi Sunak’s government to fight.

The Tory MP and former deputy chief whip announced his resignation this morning after he lost his appeal against an eight-week suspension from Parliament over groping allegations.

In a statement he said: “I have said already that I will not stand at the next general election.

“However, following the Independent Expert Panel’s (IEP) decision I wanted to talk to my office team and family.

“I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so in consequence I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons.”

He added: “Tamworth is a wonderful place and it has been an honour to represent its people.

“I shall make no further comment at this time.”

The Commons Standards Committee announced the two-month suspension in July, after an investigation into the claims found he had committed an “abuse of power” by drunkenly groping two men at London’s Carlton Club in the summer of 2022.

At the time Pincher quit Boris Johnson’s government. He did not appeal against the finding but argued – unsuccessfully – to the IEP that the punishment given was disproportionate.

The MP had won his seat of Tamworth, in Staffordshire, with 30,542 votes to Labour’s 10,908.

But Sir Keir Starmer’s party will be looking to gain the constituency, which they held prior to 2010.