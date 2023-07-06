Chris Pincher: Ex whip facing suspension over ‘profoundly damaging’ groping claims

Chris Pincher could be facing a by-election

Former Government whip Chris Pincher is facing a potentially by-election triggering eight-week suspension from the Commons after the standards watchdog upheld “profoundly damaging” groping allegations.

The Standards Committee said his conduct was “completely inappropriate” and “represented an abuse of power”, in its report published on Thursday.

Mr Pincher was found to have groped two people at London’s exclusive Carlton club while he was the Conservative Government’s deputy chief whip last summer.

The committee found his actions were “unwanted, inappropriate and upsetting”, in what amounted to an “egregious case of sexual misconduct”.

One witness told the investigation that “the incident has significantly impacted me”, adding: “I have become increasingly anxious as a result of the incident.”

The committee said: “Mr Pincher’s conduct was completely inappropriate, profoundly damaging to the individuals concerned, and represented an abuse of power.”

It concluded that he broke the MPs’ code of conduct by behaving in a way that would cause “significant damage to the reputation and integrity” of the Commons.

Angela Rayner MP, Labour’s Deputy Leader and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, called his actions “shocking”, adding that “what’s even worse, is the way the Conservative party protected him – even promoting him despite a previous investigation into his conduct. “

“Rishi Sunak has been too weak to act against Chris Pincher because he’s too weak to lead a Conservative Party which is too divided to govern the country.

“Chris Pincher should now do the decent thing and resign as an MP. The people of Tamworth and the surrounding villages deserve more from their Parliamentary representative. It’s time to turn the page on 13 years of Tory failure with a mission-led Labour government ready to build a better Britain.”

Press Association – Sam Blewett