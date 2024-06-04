Chopstix: Meal deals plus Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat tie-ups boost sales as 400 jobs created

Chopstix is headquartered in London.

Chopstix created almost 400 jobs as it continued its expansion across the UK, it has been revealed.

The London-headquartered asian food eatery also saw its turnover pass the £50m mark, according to heavily-delayed accounts which have just been published.

Chopstix has posted a turnover of £51.6m for the 12 months to April 23, 2023, up from £38.6m.

Newly-published accounts with Companies House also show that its pre-tax profit was cut from £3.8m to £890,811 due to its expansion plans.

The results, which also show its headcount surged from 622 to 1,018, were due to be filed with Companies House by the end of January this year.

Its accounts for the year to end of April 2024 are due to be filed by the end of January 2025.

In a press statement released in March 2023, Chopstix predicted that its turnover for the end of April 2024 would rise to £65m and that it was targeting a total of £90m in the year after.

Chopstix said the rise in its turnover was driven by the expansion of its delivery services and the extension of meal deals.

It also credited the development of its social media platforms and “product innovations”.

On its future, Chopstix said: “Looking ahead, Chopstix Group is well positioned for continued growth and success.

“We plan to further expand our presence in geographic areas and explore opportunities for further channel expansion to capitalise on growing demand for Asian cuisine across the UK.

“Investing in technology and digital platforms will remain a key focus area, with initiatives such as enhancing our online ordering system, implementing loyalty programs and leveraging data analytics to personalise the customer experience.

“Continuously innovating our menu offerings to reflect emerging food trends, dietary preferences and cultural influences will be crucial for staying relevant and appealing to our diverse customer base.”