Celebrity luxury spa group Champneys slips further into the red

Daniel Craig is one of the long list of celebrities to have visited Champneys.

Celebrity luxury spa group Champneys slipped further into the red despite its turnover edging closer to a milestone, it has been revealed.

The group, which has several sites across the country and was founded 100 years ago, has posted a pre-tax loss of £8.4m for the 12 months to 30 April, 2024.

The figure has been revealed in newly-filed accounts with Companies House and comes after Champneys also reported a loss of £5m in the prior year.

The group has not posted a pre-tax profit since the £834,774 it achieved in the year to the end of April 2022.

However, the new results also show that Champneys increased its turnover during its latest financial year from £56.5m to £58.2m.

During the year the number of guests the group’s sites welcomed increased from 273,444 to 277,602.

However the revenue per guest dipped slightly from £204 to £202.

The company added: “Post year end the biggest challenge has continued to be global, national, economic and political uncertainty which is still ongoing.”

Champneys is known for its A-list celebrity clientele which in the past has included the likes of Daniel Craig, Brad Pitt, Kate Moss, Brad Pitt, Anthony Joshua and Naomi Campbell.

The group operates a number of locations across the country such as Forest Mere in Hampshire and the original Henlow spa in Bedfordshire.

As well as its resort spas, Champneys runs several day spas, an education and training business and it also sells a range of personal care products through retailers.

It was reported towards the end of 2024 that Champneys had appointed Cavendish to help it explore a range of options which could include a £250m sale.

Champneys was previously owned by Dorothy Purdew, who died in 2023, and is now run by her son, Stephen.