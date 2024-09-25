Chick-fil-A rolls out first of UK expansion plans as it reveals new locations

Two guests dining in at a Chick-fil-A restaurant

Chick-fil-A has announced its first UK locations set to debut next year as the US fast food chain looks to invest tens of millions of pounds into local communities over the next decade.

London, Leeds, Liverpool and Belfast will be the first UK cities to get a taste of the chicken shop’s menu, with the first restaurant set to open in early 2025.

The exact location of the first restaurant is yet to be confirmed.

Chick-fil-A, which currently has over 3,000 locally owned and operated stores across the US, Puerto Rico and Canada, has ambitious plans to invest over $100m (£75m) into the UK over the next decade.

With community efforts at the core of its mission, this includes a £25,000 donation to a local hunger-fighting charity in celebration of its first opening.

The chain’s initial venture is anticipated to create around 400 jobs, with five locations set to debut in the first two years.

Chick-fil-A’s chief international officer, Anita Costello, said: “Serving communities is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to bringing Chick-fil-A’s delicious food and signature hospitality to Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool and London, and continuing our long-term investment in the UK.

“From job creation to supporting local causes, we are excited about the positive impact our first restaurants will have in the communities they serve.”

What’s in it for the UK?

Each restaurant opened in the UK is meant to create anywhere from 80 to 100 new jobs and products will be locally sourced, which is meant to further boost economic opportunity in the UK.

While the Chick-fil-A franchise may own the actual restaurant, it is the franchisee who owns and operates the business. This includes day-to-day duties and decisions like hiring, scheduling, and managing.

The initial investment to become a Chick-fil-A operator is around $10,000 (£7,500) and the entrepreneurial candidate must be “highly engaged in their businesses and within their communities.”

The interview process for operators is known for being rather competitive to ensure the right partners are chosen to represent and lead the Chick-fil-A brand in the UK.

Joanna Symonds, head of UK Operations, said: “We’ve always cared about the impact of our restaurants on the local communities that we serve, and we strive to positively impact areas throughout the UK.

“Caring for people, while delivering great food, is at the heart of our brand, and we encourage our local Owner-Operators to partner with organisations which support their local communities.”