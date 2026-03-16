Chelsea hit with £11m fine and Premier League transfer ban

Chelsea hit with fine and a transfer ban for breaching Premier League rules

Chelsea have been slapped with a £11m fine and a transfer ban for breaching Premier League rules under their previous ownership.

An investigation into the London club found “undisclosed payments by third parties associated with the club were made to players, unregistered agents and other third parties” between 2011 and 2018, when the club was owned by Roman Abramovich.

The probe came after Chelsea’s current owners – a US consortium led by Todd Boehly – voluntarily reported potential Premier League rule breaches to the organisation which heads up the top flight in England.

At the conclusion of two disciplinary processes involving the club, Chelsea accepted fines of £10.75m for “breaches of the Premier League’s rules relating to financial reporting, third party investment and youth development”.

Chelsea ban

Furthermore the Stamford Bridge club was slapped with a nine-month academy transfer ban, and a suspended one-year first team player transfer ban. The latter ban was suspended for two years.

“In accordance with Premier League Rules, the sanction agreements with the club have been reviewed and approved by three members of the League’s independent Judicial Panel,” a Premier League statement added.

“As a result of the Premier League’s investigation, it was established that between 2011 and 2018, undisclosed payments by third parties associated with the club were made to players, unregistered agents and other third parties.

“These payments were not disclosed to the football regulatory authorities at the time, including the Premier League. The payments were made for the benefit of Chelsea FC and should have been treated as having been made by the club.

“The club has also accepted, among other things, that the making of these payments, as well as the failure to disclose them to the League, constituted a breach of the requirement to act in good faith towards the League.”

Chelsea take on PSG in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

