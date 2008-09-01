Chelsea hit back as Real point finger

Chelsea last night hit back at criticism from Real Madrid over their pursuit of striker Robinho as the on-going transfer saga turned nasty.



Real earlier lashed out at Chelsea’s behaviour over their public courting of the Brazilian, in particular the selling of replica shirts with Robinho’s name printed on the back.

But while the Blues admitted that was a “regrettable accident,” they defended their interest in the 24-yearold, having gone down the official channels in making a formal offer.

Robinho sparked the row by holding an impromptu press conference earlier in the day where he reiterated his desire to join Chelsea before the transfer deadline at midnight tonight.

But Real then responded with a swipe at Chelsea, prompting the Blues to issue a statement following the 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

“There is nothing wrong with publicly confirming our interest in a player when the club involved is well aware of it, has been in receipt of two bids and is negotiating to sell the player,” the statement read.

“So we completely refute any criticism from Real Madrid.

“As for the issue regarding the website, Real are well aware this was a regrettable accident by an external supplier which was rectified as soon as it was brought to our attention and not a single shirt was sold.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Luis Felipe Scolari admits he is unsure whether Robinho will be coming to Stamford Bridge before the deadline.

Scolari has made no secret of his desire to work with his fellow Brazilian again, but is leaving the negotiations to Blues chief executive Peter Kenyon.

“About Robinho, it is not my business,” he said. “I don’t know nothing. You know what I know, zero! Ask Peter Kenyon or (Real Madrid president Ramon) Calderon. I didn’t think about Robinho in the last few days because I needed to train my players.

“He is not my player. When one player is my player I will say something.”