Chelsea set for a showdown with Real after replica Robinho shirts go on sale

Chelsea have sparked a row with Real Madrid by advertising replica Robinho shirts – even though the Spaniards insist he is still their player.



Blues chief executive Peter Kenyon announced on Wednesday that the club were close to completing the signing of the Brazilian striker and were “ever confident” the deal would be done before the transfer deadline.

But they were further frustrated by Real’s stance yesterday after president Ramon Calderon insisted the 24-yearold remains an important part of the first-team fold at the Bernabeu.

In between statements, however, Chelsea have pre-empted the deal and taken online orders for shirts with Robinho’s name printed and the number “to be confirmed”.

The move is likely to spark an angry reaction from the Spanish champions with Calderon adamant the Brazilian is going nowhere just yet. “The coach and the sports director want the player to stay and I am sure he will,” he said. “Our squad is complete and it is impossible for us to have one better than the one we have.”

Robinho’s agent Wagner Ribeiro believes the transfer is imminent but Real now insist the Brazilian’s future had hinged on their attempts to lure striker David Villa from Valencia as a replacement. But with Villa now insisting he is staying at Valencia, Robinho may be forced to stay in the Spanish capital for the time being.

In the meantime, die-hard Chelsea fans have already splashed out £51.94 for a Robinho shirt and now face an agonising wait to see if he will eventually arrive at Stamford Bridge. If he does, he is expected to be handed the No7 shirt left vacated by Andriy Shevchenko, who has left for AC Milan.

Speaking of his potential teammate, Blues star Frank Lampard said: “He could light up the league.”