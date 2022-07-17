Chelsea Creek is a rare opportunity to buy a designer new build near King’s Road

Designed by Goddard Littlefair, this show-home at Chelsea Creek is a slice of country life

Home to one of the only new canals built in London in the last 100 years, Chelsea Creek is the waterfront living quarter that’s a stone’s throw away from the King’s Road in Chelsea.

The apartments are relatively affordably priced for the area, from £900,000 to around £5m, and residents enjoy tree-lined canals, easy access to the river and dense parkland, ideal for winding down at weekends and after long summer days.

The idea is to provide a little of the countryside lifestyle in the midst of Zone 1. There are 1,239 new homes, as well as shops and restaurants, and the verdant vibe extends to river walks and cycle paths, which meander along the water’s front, through green spaces overlook the Thames.

One of the living areas at the Goddard Littlefair property at Chelsea Creek

One apartment currently for sale has been designed by renowned interior design specialists Goddard Littlefair, the creatives behind Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland and the Mandarin Oriental in Vienna. On the market for £1.9m, the three-bedroom property has been designed to embody the spirit of Chelsea in the sixties, as well as the spirit of adven- ture, with hints of 1950s film noir through burnt orange tones, leathers and brass detailing.

The study room in particular leans into this 50s look, with dramatic blacks and oranges contrasted against the pop of a cream sofa. It’s not the typical contemporary-clean look most luxury London properties go for, but that’ll only increase its value for the right buyer.

Elsewhere, rooms are more in line with current trends. There are tex- tured walls in creams and Herring- bone wooden f looring, making the space feel more expansive. Statement art pieces are hung throughout, in- cluding an especially striking one in the dining room. Novelty ornaments have been placed on bookshelves and in corners as part of the singular de- sign vision, so those arriving light of luggage won’t need to bring anything to feel at home.

Outside of the apartment, included within the price is a residents’ spa and fitness centre, with swimming pool, and a 24-hour concierge service, as well as multiple landscaped areas for relaxing in nature in privacy.

It’s a rare opportunity to buy a new build in one of London’s most classic central areas.

