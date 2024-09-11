Cheers! The Square Mile is officially the easiest place in the UK to find a pint

If you’re on the hunt for a pint, look no further than the City of London, which has been named the easiest place in the UK to find one, new research has revealed.

The square boasts an incredible 615.92 pubs per 1,000 hectares, putting it miles ahead of the UK average of 10.77, according to a study by Free Casino Slots.

And despite the challenges the pub industry has faced over the last three years, the City is on track to welcome five new or restored pubs in the near future.

The boost comes as footfall in the area continues to grow, largely thanks to the rising use of the London Underground as workers head back to the office – particularly the Elizabeth Line.

Other parts of central London also ranked highly in the study, with Westminster in second place boasting 496 pubs – 230.94 per 1,000 hectares – and Islington in third with 257, 172.98 per 1,000 hectares.

Camden and Kensington and Chelsea rounded off the top five, with 127.58 and 111.33 per 1,000 hectares respectively.

But if you find yourself in Na h-Eileanan Siar, a remote Scottish town in the Outer Hebrides, don’t get your hopes up. The area has just 0.04 pubs per 1,000 hectares, making it the hardest place in the UK to get a pint.

Na h-Eileanan Siar was closely trailed by the Shetland Islands and the Scottish Highlands, both of which have just 0.05 pubs per 1,000 hectares, making them among the least pub-populated areas in the UK.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for play book slots said: “The analysis reveals that many areas home to the highest number of pubs per 1,000 hectares are based in London.

“This indicates how much more prominent British pub culture is in the capital compared to more remote areas such as northern Scotland.

“This is likely a result of the difference in city and countryside lifestyles, with heading to the pub after work being a popular activity among workers who commute via public transport to big cities.”