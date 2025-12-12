‘Petrified’ publicans call on government for urgent support

Bosses at pubs and restaurants have become frustrated with Labour's high tax agenda.

Pub chiefs have used an emergency meeting to call on the government to provide urgent tax relief in order to stave off closures and job losses.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has urged Labour to introduce 30 per cent business rates relief for pubs to help protect the future of the beleaguered sector.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced long-awaited changes to the controversial business rates system at the Budget, cutting rates for some retail, hospitality and leisure firms.

But revaluations of property mean pubs will still pay higher rates, with trade body UK Hospitality estimating a £1,400 rise in the average bill next year.

The City’s pubs will see their rateable value — which determines the bill paid by landlords — climb by an average of 16 per cent, or £16,836, next year, according to City AM analysis, with publicans fearing even higher figures by the end of the decade.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: “This Budget left publicans petrified and many fearing there is no way they can survive these sky-high bill increases or keep their home.

“The situation is so grave that it requires immediate action, as the very existence of thousands of pubs is at stake.

“Without urgent intervention, communities will lose their pubs at an alarming rate, and take with them livelihoods and jobs.

“A 30 per cent pub-specific relief is the simplest, fairest and fastest way to protect Britain’s locals, and we want to work with government so we can ensure the sector survives.”

Labour MPs barred from pubs

It comes as publicans across the country have locked their doors to Labour politicians, claiming the tax changes will disproportionately harm hospitality and push more pubs to the wall.

The campaign, spearheaded by Wonky Table lobby group founder Andy Lennox, has seen stickers reading “No Labour MPs” slapped on the windows of hundreds of pubs and restaurants, along with posters claiming the Budget means just one in 10 pubs is now profitable. The posters say: “We’re not serving them until they listen.”

Lennox, who also runs a group of restaurants and pubs, told City AM: “Nobody wants to go down this route, but when you’re not listened to and are completely ignored, what else can we do?” He added: “We can’t strike because none of us can afford to strike, we can’t close because none of us can afford to close, so this is the only option we really have left.”