Landlords bar Labour MPs from pubs as hospitality backlash mounts

Many pubs' business rates bill is set to go up despite being handed a 5p cut

Hundreds of landlords have barred Labour MPs from their pubs as the hospitality sector stepped up its condemnation of a controversial business rates overhaul announced at last month’s Budget.

Publicans across the country have locked their doors to Labour politicians, claiming the tax changes will disproportionately harm hospitality and push more boozers to the wall.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Wonky Table lobby group founder Andy Lennox, has seen stickers reading “No Labour MPs” slapped on the windows of hundreds of pubs and restaurants, along with posters claiming the Budget means just one in 10 pubs are now profitable. The posters say “We’re not serving them until they listen.”

Lennox, who also runs a group of restaurants and pubs, told City AM: “Nobody wants to go down this route, but when you’re not listened to, and are completely ignored, what else can we do?” He added: “We can’t strike because none of us can afford to strike, we can’t close because none of us can afford to close, so this is the only option we really have left.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced long-awaited changes to the controversial business rates system at the Budget, cutting rates for some retail, hospitality and leisure firms.

But revaluations of property values mean pubs will still pay higher rates, with trade body UK Hospitality estimating a £1,400 rise in the average bill next year.

The City’s pubs will see their rateable value – which determines the bill paid by landlords – climb by an average of 16 per cent, or £16,836, next year according to City AM analysis, with publicans fearing even higher figures by the end of the decade.

Read more Pub closures reach new high as hospitality braces for Budget

Industry bodies and landlords dial up lobbying efforts

Carl Hanley, manager of the Hand and Shears, Barbican, told City AM: “Small independent businesses are being hit, but even the big boys – Butlers, Greene King – they’re cutting the labour costs down. And that’s having a negative effect on the standard of service.”

The revaluations will hit established chains as well as independents, with leading pub firm Fuller’s telling City AM the business rate charged to their flagship Chamberlain hotel will more than double by 2029, soaring from £156,000 to £335,000.

This comes as lobby groups stepped up efforts to secure a climbdown from ministers, with UK Hospitality hosting a session with MPs attended by a dozen Labour backbenchers.

The British Beer and Pubs Association (BBPA) called an emergency summit with the UK’s largest pub chains and landlords, who called for a “pub-specific relief” to the business rates.

Chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “This Budget let pubs down. [The] government must keep their election promise to back the sector.”

The Treasury was approached for comment.