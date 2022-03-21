Cheers: Pubs set to stay open until 1am for Queen’s platinum jubilee

(Photo by Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The government moves forward with plans to let pubs stay open until 1am to celebrate Queen’s platinum jubilee in June.

Under the proposal, venues in England and Wales will be allowed to extend their operating hours from 11pm to 1am on Thursday 2 June, Friday 3 June, and Saturday 4 June.

Kit Malthouse, the minister for policing, said that the government wants to relax pub closing times under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, which permits extended hours at moments of local, national or international significance.

Home secretary Priti Patel announced the proposals in December last year, calling the jubilee a “truly historic occasion”.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries also commented at the time: “Next year we will celebrate an unprecedented milestone in our national life.

“No other British monarch has served for 70 years and it is fitting that, as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations in June, we toast Her Majesty for her dedication and service.”

An impact assessment is currently being prepared on the move, and previous national events that have pushed the Government to extend closing times include the 2011 and 2018 royal weddings, the Queen’s 90th birthday, and the Fifa World Cup in 2014.