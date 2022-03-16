Pubs hope to sell 14 million pints as St Patrick Day celebrations return

Pubs are anticipated to pull some 14 million pints tomorrow on the first St Patrick’s Day unmarred by Covid guidance in two years.

The estimation comes from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), who encouraged punters to support their local on Thursday.

Venues lost out on an estimated £54m on St Patrick’s Day last year amid the third lockdown, the industry body estimated. Revelers were also affected in 2020 due to early concerns about Covid with consumers shying away from venues in the weeks before lockdown hit.

BBPA chief executive, Emma McClarkin, said the day was “synonymous with a toast or two” and pubs across the country would be looking forward to today’s celebrations.

She said: “As we return to normality, we hope people will show support for their local by celebrating these events with a freshly poured pint.”

Publicans will be keen to make the most of today as the Cheltenham Races fall at the same time as St Patrick’s, an “absolute bonus” for pubs,” McClarkin added.

In another shot in the arm for the hospitality industry, Wagamama operator The Restaurant Group announced its like-for-like sales had exceeded pre-pandemic levels of 2019 across its restaurant, pubs and leisure divisions.